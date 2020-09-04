Black Greek plaza coming to AU campus

The National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza is in the works on the Auburn University campus.
The fraternities and sororities on a college campus belong to one of three councils: fraternities are part of the Interfraternal Council, sororities are part of the Panhellenic Council and the historically black fraternities and sororities make up the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC)
Plans for the legacy plaza were presented and approved during the board of trustees’ April meeting.
The plaza will consist of ten commemorative markers, one central marker and nine individual markers to represent the nine organizations that make up the NPHC: Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Iota Phi Theta.
Ronny Isaac, current president of the university’s NPHC council, wasn’t completely aware of the lack of representation until after he became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha.
“For the most part, I was always around black students. When I attended events or parties, the majority of the crowd was black students. Even when attending yard shows and step shows, I was around black students, so I thought the representation was there,” he said. “Now that I’m wiser and aware of what’s going on here, the level of representation for NPHC was very poor. There wasn’t anything physically showing us off besides ourselves.”
Isaac adds that the relationship between the university’s NPHC and Interfraternity and Panhellenic councils is improving, but the genuine togetherness is “lacking.” When having events to promote diversity and inclusivity, he’s seen that students only mingle amongst the members in their respective councils.
“Hopefully because of the current climate and planning that myself and E-board members have [done],” he said. “We can change things to being the real Auburn Family that everyone was promised in orientation their freshman year.”
The NPHC Legacy Plaza will be built in front of the university’s new Academic Classroom and Library Complex, with construction set to begin in 2022. Isaac hopes that it attracts more minority students to the university, inspires other universities “to show true inclusion” for their Greek organizations and that years from now, the individuals who worked to bring it to fruition will be able to see the change it brought.
“Of course college is a place to get an education, but it’s also a place where insane memories are made. A place where connections and life-long friendships are born,” he explained. “A place where your activities outside of the classroom outweigh the headaches that some of these classes will give you. College is a place where you get the full experience, not only just education or half an experience because you’re only around people who look like you.”
