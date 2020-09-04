Black Greek plaza coming to AU campus

Isaac adds that the relationship between the university’s NPHC and Interfraternity and Panhellenic councils is improving, but the genuine togetherness is “lacking.” When having events to promote diversity and inclusivity, he’s seen that students only mingle amongst the members in their respective councils.

“Hopefully because of the current climate and planning that myself and E-board members have [done],” he said. “We can change things to being the real Auburn Family that everyone was promised in orientation their freshman year.”

The NPHC Legacy Plaza will be built in front of the university’s new Academic Classroom and Library Complex, with construction set to begin in 2022. Isaac hopes that it attracts more minority students to the university, inspires other universities “to show true inclusion” for their Greek organizations and that years from now, the individuals who worked to bring it to fruition will be able to see the change it brought.