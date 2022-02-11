Black History Month events in Opelika-Auburn area celebrate Black culture

The Opelika-Auburn area dives into Black History Month, aiming to showcase local Black talent and history with many different inspired events throughout February.
With anything from children’s painting nights in a quaint coffee shop, to large scale productions on center stage, the community is celebrating Black History Month together.
Opelika Theater Company is working alongside R.E.A.C.H., NAACP and ACT-SO to celebrate Black greatness. Their theme this year is ‘Better Together Opelika.’
It’s the first event of its kind for the OTC.
The showcase is scheduled for Feb. 26 and will present various performances including a short skit on the story of Rosa Parks, a tribute to the girls in the Birmingham church bombing and poetry readings.
Children from around the community will also participate by singing ‘We Are the World.’
“We know we have lots of talent here in Opelika … We want to bring Opelika together,” said Beatrice Allen, chairwoman for ACT-SO.
Admission to the showcase will be free and the event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Southside Center for the Arts.
Another Opelika-based company, Melanin Cafe, is continuing its efforts of sharing its culture by hosting an array of activities for all ages at their coffee shop.
“It’s more of a celebration of Black culture,” said Catrice Hixon, owner of Melanin Cafe.
There are two or three events at the cafe each week for Black History Month.
Every Tuesday this month, they will post 10 trivia questions to their Instagram page about Black history.
“People will probably have to go research and as they’re looking for the answers, they’re learning,” said Hixon.
Melanin Cafe hosted a book signing earlier in the month and Hixon said she’s hosting a Spades tournament on Feb. 26.
Another Black History Month event that families can attend is Auburn High School’s fourth annual Black History Program.
The audience can expect to see original skits, poems and songs from the Afro-Cultural Education club’s 50 members.
“We always talk about the dark side of BHM so we came up with the idea ‘Forward — your past does not define you,’ as this year’s theme,” said Allysa Gentry, sponsor of ACE.
Gentry said it was important for AHS to have a club to celebrate Black culture because “we have to remember our history; we have to know where we came from.”