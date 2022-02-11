Black History Month events in Opelika-Auburn area celebrate Black culture

The Opelika-Auburn area dives into Black History Month, aiming to showcase local Black talent and history with many different inspired events throughout February.

With anything from children’s painting nights in a quaint coffee shop, to large scale productions on center stage, the community is celebrating Black History Month together.

Opelika Theater Company is working alongside R.E.A.C.H., NAACP and ACT-SO to celebrate Black greatness. Their theme this year is ‘Better Together Opelika.’

It’s the first event of its kind for the OTC.

The showcase is scheduled for Feb. 26 and will present various performances including a short skit on the story of Rosa Parks, a tribute to the girls in the Birmingham church bombing and poetry readings.

Children from around the community will also participate by singing ‘We Are the World.’

“We know we have lots of talent here in Opelika … We want to bring Opelika together,” said Beatrice Allen, chairwoman for ACT-SO.

Admission to the showcase will be free and the event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Southside Center for the Arts.