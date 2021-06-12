Black Male Summit draws dozens of young men to learn about traffic stops, voting rights and more

Dozens of young black men showed up to Opelika High School Saturday for talks on policing, mental health, voting rights and more for the 4th annual Black Male Summit.

Alabama State Representative Jeremy Gray kicked off the event by speaking to the young men gathered about the importance of community helping each of its members succeed in life.

“I wouldn’t be in the position that I am without the people around me, without this village,” Gray said. “This village created areas and paths to take me on to succeed when I was a young boy. … I didn’t get here by myself, my momma didn’t get me here by herself. It was a collective group of people.”

While Gray stressed the importance of a collective effort in bettering lives, he also told the young men that it takes resiliency and being “unreasonable” in order to enact change for the better, and quoted Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw.

“‘The reasonable man adapts to the world, and the unreasonable man persists to adapt the world to himself. Therefore, all progress is owed to the unreasonable man,’ because he’s going to continue to push the buttons,” Gray said. “You have to be unreasonable, and you have to think unreasonably sometimes, because those are the things that’ll get you to the mountaintop, not being like everyone else.”