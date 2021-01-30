Blade & Barrel to bring ax-throwing to Auburn in early March

Blade & Barrel, a new ax-throwing entertainment venue, will be opening in Midtown Auburn in early March, co-owner Craig Miller said.

The new business will be available to everyone ages 8 and up, Miller said, and the ax-throwing will be more than simply throwing an ax into a board like other venues.

“The ae-throwing lanes will actually have projectors on it so there’ll be different games so it won’t just be as simple as throwing an ax on wood. The games will kind of be like bowling or an arcade with the axes.”

Customers at the Blade & Barrel will be able to rent one of nine lanes by the hour for a group of up to eight people and throw as many axes as they’d like during that time, Miller said.

“It’s going to be a bring-your-own-beer sort of situation," Miller said, "and you can rent your own coolers full of ice there so you can bring your own beer and have fun with ax-throwing."

Miller, who owns Blade & Barrel with his wife, Katie, and his co-worker Ashley Minor and her husband, Lane, said the group of friends decided to start their own business because they all enjoyed ax-throwing together and saw a need for another kind of entertainment in the Auburn area.