Blue Friday encourages shopping local

In contrast to traditional midnight wait times at chain stores, downtown Auburn’s Blue Friday offered Black Friday shoppers a different kind of customer experience.

Friday marked the start of what is typically the biggest shopping weekend of the year, and local retailer says that despite the challenges this year has presented, residents should consider keeping their money in the community.

“It’s one of our favorite traditions where we invite everyone to come downtown and shop local at all your favorite retailers,” said Jessica Kohn, downtown coordinator of Downtown Auburn.

To celebrate the occasion, retailers opened as early as 8 a.m. and stayed open as late at 8 p.m. Many chose to forgo day-long discounts and instead offered select specials throughout the day in hopes of limiting crowds in a store at any given time.

“We’re thinking about the safety of our customers and their health and our employees as well, so we are spreading out our deals in timeframes,” Rachel Acosta, store manager at the gift shop Wrapsody, said. “There are people who like to shop for a specific item or some like to shop the whole store, so we’re taking precautions. It’s been a little different, but people have been supportive, and we love our community.”