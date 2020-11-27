Blue Friday encourages shopping local

In contrast to traditional midnight wait times at chain stores, downtown Auburn’s Blue Friday offered Black Friday shoppers a different kind of customer experience.
Friday marked the start of what is typically the biggest shopping weekend of the year, and local retailer says that despite the challenges this year has presented, residents should consider keeping their money in the community.
“It’s one of our favorite traditions where we invite everyone to come downtown and shop local at all your favorite retailers,” said Jessica Kohn, downtown coordinator of Downtown Auburn.
To celebrate the occasion, retailers opened as early as 8 a.m. and stayed open as late at 8 p.m. Many chose to forgo day-long discounts and instead offered select specials throughout the day in hopes of limiting crowds in a store at any given time.
“We’re thinking about the safety of our customers and their health and our employees as well, so we are spreading out our deals in timeframes,” Rachel Acosta, store manager at the gift shop Wrapsody, said. “There are people who like to shop for a specific item or some like to shop the whole store, so we’re taking precautions. It’s been a little different, but people have been supportive, and we love our community.”
Women’s boutique Therapy provided deal timeframes as well, which manager Rob Heavlin says has worked out well.
“It’s been really busy, and we are really happy to see these customers,” Heavlin said.
Shoppers early Friday morning enjoyed little to no wait time, ample on-street downtown parking and quick customer service while meandering through downtown storefronts.
Instead of a blanket discount for its customers, Elisabet Boutique opted for at-the-register surprise discount that was discovered upon popping a blue balloon lining the boutique’s ceiling.
“Each balloon has a different discount code inside ranging from 20% off to 50%,” Beth Register, owner at Elisabet Boutique, said. “They are also stuffed with gift cards from other downtown venues like Mellow Mushroom and Tacorita, too.”
In a year unlike any other, many Black Friday shoppers chose to forgo snagging in-person deals altogether, opting to shop — even at local stores — online.
“We are mostly busy with online orders today, which is a huge help to us because not as many people can come down to Auburn,” Emily Hare, co-owner of Auburn Art said as she wrapped an Auburn memorabilia plate for an online order.
“Black Friday is usually crazy for us during a home Iron Bowl, so that always makes a difference, but it’s definitely been busier than I expected.”
Emily Almond, associate manager of women’s boutique Behind the Glass, agreed that despite the Iron Bowl being held in Tuscaloosa, Blue Friday has helped attract customers into downtown shops.
“We’ve been pretty busy,” Almond said. “It’s not like our usual Iron Bowl weekend, but it’s been a very good day.”
Behind the Glass, in line with other retailers, heightened the customer experience by decorating their store with wreaths, green and white paper chains and assorted Christmas ornaments hung around the two-story boutique. Blue balloons lined the downtown sidewalks as well for the occasion.
“We are just so thankful,” Almond said. “We decorated the store for eight hours to have it feel nostalgic for the customer’s experience.”
For those looking to visit downtown, the city has made downtown parking free from Monday through Jan. 10, so a customer can be in and out in a flash.
In addition to on-street parking throughout downtown, consumers can park on the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and in the Gay Street Parking lot throughout the University’s winter break.
