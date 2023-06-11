The Auburn University Airport will undergo a $8 million runway extension project in the fall to meet safety regulations.

Starting in August or September, construction crews will spend about six months extending the runway at Auburn University Airport another 700 feet. The Auburn University Board of Trustees approved the project Friday evening it their quarterly meeting.

Airport director Bill Hutto said the project would have minimum impact on aviation for both the students and the public.

“For the most part, we’ll be able to open both runways routinely without any issues,” Hutto said.

Plans for the extension have been in the works for several months and sparked the remodeling at the Pines Crossing golf course formerly known as Indian Pines Golf Course. In December, the airport bought property from the golf course to make room for the safety extension. Pines Crossing is expected to reopen in November.

The AU Board of Trustees also approved an $7 million expansion at the North Auburn Equine Research Facility near the intersection of North Donahue Drive and Farmville Road. In six months, construction crews will start building a new laboratory space, office space, and general support spaces for those working on the property. It'll take one to two years to complete.

Calvin Johnson, the dean at the College of Veterinary Medicine, said residents won’t have much to worry about construction plans interfering with their day-to-day lives.

“We’ve got a great relationship with the surrounding communities. It’s very positive” Johnson said.

The board also approved a new Vehicle Research and Innovation Laboratory for the university’s engineering department that's on track to be complete in a few years. Plans are still in the early stages and choosing an architect is the next step in the process.

Steve Taylor, AU's senior vice president for research and economic development, said the facility has to go through the development process. He called it a “testing facility” for commercial vehicles such as heavy trucks and transit vehicles.

“Our intent is to make that an environmental chamber that will let us artificially change the operating conditions,” Taylor said. “We can make it very cold or we can make it very hot instead of taking the bus to Yuma, Arizona, and running it in a hot environment. It's also better than taking it to northern Wisconsin and running it in a colder environment. We want to be able to simulate that.”

Taylor said the lab’s location would be determined after a budget was approved.