Bonnie Plants headquarters move to Opelika will bring jobs, partnerships

Opelika has welcomed Bonnie Plants Inc. to town, and with it new jobs and a company headquarters.
City and company officials broke ground Tuesday at the site of the company’s future location at 2801 Interstate Drive behind Tiger Town. Bonnie Plants’ headquarters previously was in Union Springs.
The company provides customers live vegetables and herb brands. It has more than 80 greenhouse operations.
Bonnie Plants was founded in 1918 by Bonnie and Livingston Paulk. Livingston named the company after his wife. Its products are served in 48 states.
“The decision to relocate to Opelika was made easier by the strong partnership and support we received from city leadership,” Bonnie Plants president and CEO, Mike Sutterer, said.
In addition to bringing 60 jobs to the city, Bonnie Plants’ has formed a partnership with Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business and College of Agriculture. The company will also fund an annual scholarship for each college and support the university’s Center for Supply Chain Innovation.
“We are grateful for this commitment from Bonnie Plants to not only support our students and faculty but also to partner with our Center for Supply Chain Innovation,” Annette L. Ranft, dean of the Harbert College of Business, said. “The supply chain program is ranked among the top in the country, while business analytics is among our fastest growing programs.
"This investment will increase our ability to remain at the forefront of research and discovery as we prepare students to meet future industry challenges.”
The Opelika headquarters is slated to be completed by late 2021. It will feature an interior living plant wall for air purification and both indoor and outdoor work areas.
“I am pleased to welcome Bonnie Plants to our community,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said. “We are honored that a long-standing company like Bonnie is making an investment in our local economy.”
Project plans includes acquiring the land where the new headquarters will be located, the purchase of additional property and other related costs; bringing the capital investment to $7.9 million.
Opelika's city council during its Tuesday night meeting approved tax abatements for the company.
