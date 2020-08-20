Bonnie Plants headquarters move to Opelika will bring jobs, partnerships

Opelika has welcomed Bonnie Plants Inc. to town, and with it new jobs and a company headquarters.

City and company officials broke ground Tuesday at the site of the company’s future location at 2801 Interstate Drive behind Tiger Town. Bonnie Plants’ headquarters previously was in Union Springs.

The company provides customers live vegetables and herb brands. It has more than 80 greenhouse operations.

Bonnie Plants was founded in 1918 by Bonnie and Livingston Paulk. Livingston named the company after his wife. Its products are served in 48 states.

“The decision to relocate to Opelika was made easier by the strong partnership and support we received from city leadership,” Bonnie Plants president and CEO, Mike Sutterer, said.

In addition to bringing 60 jobs to the city, Bonnie Plants’ has formed a partnership with Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business and College of Agriculture. The company will also fund an annual scholarship for each college and support the university’s Center for Supply Chain Innovation.