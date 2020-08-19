Book bundles help local Opelika library connect with young readers

Throughout the pandemic, the staff of the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library in Opelika has served their patrons as best as they can while not forgetting about their youngest patrons.
To encourage social distancing, they converted their yearly in-person summer programming and regular story time to a virtual experience. Recently, the library started putting together book bundles for young readers, each based on a different subject or theme.
“They have a lot of books of the same sort that they can go through,” said Spenser Keel, a library assistant in the teen and children’s departments.
According to Keel, the book bundles are something the library has always had available but grew in popularity over the summer. They’re a popular option for young readers, particularly in the home-school community.
“It’s got four books that are easy readers,” she explained, displaying the options in a bundle centered around being kind. “They’re just picture books that are all about kindness, so if they want to, they can take the whole pack with them.”
There are more bundles like that option for younger kids who may have parents reading to them and bundles for older school-age children to read and explore on their own.
“Sometimes the parents will come in and be like, ‘Look they have a book bundle on mermaids,’ because they know that their child loves mermaids,” Keel said. “So instead of having to find all the books about mermaids, here’s a ready-to-go book bundle that has all the mermaids that you would ever want.”
There’s also a binder children can look through with different popular books and their characters, which shows them where they can be found on the shelves. Should the book they’re looking for already be checked out, the binder also has recommendations for titles similar to it.
Young patrons aren’t limited to bundles already paired together. Keel said different parents have called to see if they could put one together on a specific subject.
“We had one for the beach where they called in and said they were going to the beach and their kids had never been,” she said. “It was nice to get them a book bundle where they could read these books and see these children went to the beach and this is what they did. It kind of prepared them for what would happen when they got there.”
While patrons continue to regularly utilize the library, the staff misses the usual in-person interaction. As part of their summer programming, younger patrons could stop by and pick up that week’s craft kit, with the library posting a tutorial on how to put it together on its Facebook page.
“The one thing that we also miss is the kids coming in and having that special interaction with them,” Keel said. “It’s been nice to have almost a passive program where they can come in and grab a craft bag and we can say ‘Hey, how’s your summer?’"
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.