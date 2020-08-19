Book bundles help local Opelika library connect with young readers

There’s also a binder children can look through with different popular books and their characters, which shows them where they can be found on the shelves. Should the book they’re looking for already be checked out, the binder also has recommendations for titles similar to it.

Young patrons aren’t limited to bundles already paired together. Keel said different parents have called to see if they could put one together on a specific subject.

“We had one for the beach where they called in and said they were going to the beach and their kids had never been,” she said. “It was nice to get them a book bundle where they could read these books and see these children went to the beach and this is what they did. It kind of prepared them for what would happen when they got there.”

While patrons continue to regularly utilize the library, the staff misses the usual in-person interaction. As part of their summer programming, younger patrons could stop by and pick up that week’s craft kit, with the library posting a tutorial on how to put it together on its Facebook page.

“The one thing that we also miss is the kids coming in and having that special interaction with them,” Keel said. “It’s been nice to have almost a passive program where they can come in and grab a craft bag and we can say ‘Hey, how’s your summer?’"

