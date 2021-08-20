Booster shots becoming available in Lee County after CDC warns of decreased immunity from vaccines over time

Booster shots to help against COVID-19 infection are becoming available in Lee County after statements from the Centers for Disease Control said they were seeing evidence of reduced protection from the disease in those who were vaccinated months ago.
“The available data make very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease,” a statement from health officials with the CDC on Wednesday said. “Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout. For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.”
June Adams, pharmacist and owner of Adam’s Pharmacy in Opelika, said the CDC guidance she received Friday said individuals should receive a booster shot to help guard against infection eight months after the individual’s last COVID-19 vaccine shot.
“Right now, they’re wanting the immuno-compromised and frontline healthcare workers to get their shot first,” Adams said. “[The CDC] said Sept. 20 is when they’ll start being available for everybody.”
Adams said the booster shot would be the same for everybody regardless of whether an individual received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and that it would only be one shot as opposed to two.
“It’s the same shot you got before, you’re just getting another shot,” Adams said.
Adams said the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot could be taken with other shots like seasonal flu shots as well and that they were still free of charge.
While Adam’s Pharmacy has begun giving out booster shots to those who need it, Adams said she’d like to see more people get the vaccine in order to stop the spread of the virus.
“I just think people need to get out and do it so they don’t catch the Delta variant,” Adams said. “It seems that people are getting very, very sick, so I just highly urge them to get the vaccine. It’s nothing to be scared of. It’s good for you because it helps prevent you from catching this virus. There’s no ulterior motive to this except to prevent the public from catching this virus.”
The sentiment is shared by national health experts with the CDC, who said nearly all cases of severe disease, hospitalization and death happen associated with unvaccinated individuals.
Booster shots are also now available for the immunocompromised at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in Lee County.