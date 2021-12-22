Boykin-Donahue Campus project to feature cultural center to act as Black history museum for Auburn

Auburn Parks and Recreation is undertaking an extensive development known as the Boykin-Donahue Campus project to bring a cultural center, library, recreation center and splash pad to the area behind its Boykin Community Center.
Parks and Rec is hoping to begin work on the project in 2022, according to director Becky Richardson.
The Boykin-Donahue Cultural Center will act as a museum to overview the history of Auburn’s Black community.
“That came out of City Council several years ago (where) the council expressed a desire to do something to honor Rosa Parks and … designating (Black) history in Auburn,” Richardson said. “It would also be an area where people could have receptions and things like that. We really haven’t gotten that far down the road yet, we’re still in the concept phase.”
The cultural center will be about 1,700 square feet and occupy the land where the city’s recycling drop-off center exists currently on North Donahue Drive. The recycling center would be moved across North Donahue Drive where Auburn Environmental Services’ Fleet Services division maintains an office at present, according to documents prepared by Foresite Group, an engineering consultant the City of Auburn worked with to develop the project.
A new public library spanning about 20,000 square feet will be built adjacent to the cultural center and would be built in two phases by McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture of Atlanta.
Davis Architects of Birmingham will build the recreation center and splash pad as a separate portion of the project, beginning with the splash pad on the west side of the Boykin-Donahue Campus
“The splash pad is the outcome of a lot of public requests for a splash pad, and (it’s) also a wa, especially in a walkable neighborhood, to give the kids a place that they can go and cool off in the summertime easily,” said City Manager Megan Crouch at Tuesday’s Auburn City Council meeting. “We’ve also got a lot of really young children in Auburn, and that’s our highest growth area of the city.”
An outdoor pool was originally planned for the space the splash pad will take up, but Crouch said the city decided to prioritize the splash pad since none exist at the moment while there are other pools around the city.
The recreation center will include two basketball courts, a fitness space, locker rooms, a classroom and restrooms. An indoor pool with eight lanes is also planned in a future design phase that would allow recreational and competitive swimming.
Crouch told council members the Boykin-Donahue Campus project will cost about $40 million altogether.
Auburn City Council members approved several contracts and agreements regarding design, planning and budget and engineering services pertaining to the project at their Tuesday meeting.
Of the approved contracts and agreements:
• Davis Architects will receive $1,091,000 for design work on the splash pad and recreation center
• Foresite Group will receive $700,745 for design work on the project as a whole
• Hoar Program Mangement will receive $553,796 for planning and budget development on the project as a whole
• McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture will receive $37,400 for architectural and engineering work on the cultural center and $231,150 for programing, architectural and engineering work on the public library