Boykin-Donahue Campus project to feature cultural center to act as Black history museum for Auburn

A new public library spanning about 20,000 square feet will be built adjacent to the cultural center and would be built in two phases by McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture of Atlanta.

Davis Architects of Birmingham will build the recreation center and splash pad as a separate portion of the project, beginning with the splash pad on the west side of the Boykin-Donahue Campus

“The splash pad is the outcome of a lot of public requests for a splash pad, and (it’s) also a wa, especially in a walkable neighborhood, to give the kids a place that they can go and cool off in the summertime easily,” said City Manager Megan Crouch at Tuesday’s Auburn City Council meeting. “We’ve also got a lot of really young children in Auburn, and that’s our highest growth area of the city.”

An outdoor pool was originally planned for the space the splash pad will take up, but Crouch said the city decided to prioritize the splash pad since none exist at the moment while there are other pools around the city.

The recreation center will include two basketball courts, a fitness space, locker rooms, a classroom and restrooms. An indoor pool with eight lanes is also planned in a future design phase that would allow recreational and competitive swimming.