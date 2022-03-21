Brace yourself for two more years of construction on I-85 between Exits 58 and 62 – and slow down

The construction of the $32 million bridge replacement project on Interstate 85 near exit 60 is expected to last for two more years.

The project began April of 2021 and is estimated to be completed by the spring of 2024, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

During the bridge construction, ALDOT has been able to allow for two travel lanes in both directions, using the existing median as a temporary travel lane for drivers.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said it’s “critical” that drivers reduce their speed while going through the construction zone for their own safety and for the safety of the construction workers.

“In any construction zone and especially on an interstate construction zone I think the key is to allow distance between your vehicle and other vehicles and to reduce speed,” Jones said. “Be observant and be vigilant to watch for construction workers during the construction times.

The speed limit through this area has been adjusted and reduced by the department of transportation, as low as 45 mph, and markers have also been placed to warn approaching drivers how close they are to the construction zone.

Jones said his deputies will take action to pull over traffic violators while driving through the area but they are not specifically assigned to the construction site. Instead, Alabama State Troopers are the primary law enforcement on site reminding drivers to slow down.

In the last several years, Jones said there have been a “significant number” of accidents between exit 58 and exit 62 where the two major routes I-85 and U.S. 280 are located.

After the bridge is completed, the plan is to widen the road, creating three lanes on each side of the interstate to help improve the congestion and prevent future accidents.

“I believe that having that additional road space there will help to mitigate the congestion that is currently in place,” Jones said.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller stressed that safety is the reason the project has been undertaken.

“The most important thing is it improves safety for motorists traveling that section of I-85,” Fuller said. “That interchange has been rated one of the most dangerous, and in my opinion, it is the most dangerous interchange on all of I-85 because there is not much room to get on or off because of the bridges that are there.”

Fuller said it’s important to remember that I-85 between exit 58 and exit 62 shares the highway with the U.S. 280 traffic, and the volume of traffic is substantially greater on this section on the interstate.

Brantley Kirk, spokesperson for ALDOT, said replacing the current bridges will create more space for motorists.

“The bridges over Long Street, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Alabama Highway 51 (Marvyn Parkway) are considered functionally obsolete and are being replaced with new, modern bridges that have full width shoulders of approximately 8 feet, for added safety and traffic congestion relief,” Kirk wrote in an email.

According to a release from ALDOT, the project will also extend acceleration lanes from Exit 60 to allow traffic to more safely merge onto I-85.

Kirk said the project has been funded by federal and state funds, including a $10.8 million grant that ALDOT received from the USDOT Competitive Highway Bridge Program. Alabama was one of 18 states to receive the grant, which was received in 2019 for the purpose of modernizing the Alabama’s interstate system for the busy highways and high traffic volume.