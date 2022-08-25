 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Breaking: I-85 northbound blocked by tractor trailer spill just south of Exit 60

  • Updated
  • 0
20220825_133700.jpg

A tractor trailer lies overturned on I-85 on the northbound side of the road just south of exit 60 on Thursday afternoon.

 O-A NEWS PHOTO

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to the vicinity of Exit 57.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer carrying a load of pallets slipped off the shoulder of the interstate, with the truck flipping onto its side and the trailer turning and spilling out the pallets.

A wrecker is currently working to remove the rig and clear the interstate.

If you’re planning to head north toward Opelika and then Atlanta on I-85, you’ll want to get on the interstate at Exit 60 or further north

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Human ancestors likely walked upright for twice as long previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert