Breaking: U.S. 280 closed in Lee County near mile marker 101 after multi-vehicle crash and fuel spill

All lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker in Lee County are currently blocked because of a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a fuel spill.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that the crash occurred around 8:57 a.m. Friday morning and involved two commercial vehicles.

In the ALEA release that was sent out around 10 a.m., it said the roadway will be blocked for “an undetermined amount of time."

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency along with the Alabama Department of Transportation are responding to assist with the cleanup of the fuel spill and assist with traffic control.

ALEA State Troopers with the highway patrol division are investigating the scene, and Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said in the release that ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.