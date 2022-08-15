Breaking: Wreck on I-85 near Cusseta causing northbound traffic to back up toward Opelika

Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back toward Opelika.

If you're heading to Atlanta right now from the Auburn-Opelika area, you should take a detour such as U.S. Highway 29 before you get on I-85.

Both lanes are at a standstill.

A wreck appeared to be the cause of the traffic congestion.

A car was flipped upside down in the median, apparently colliding with the metal guardrail before launching into the grass between the north- and southbound portions of the interstate.

A tractor-trailer truck had turned sideways and had come to a halt, where it was blocking both lanes of traffic. Its bumper was ripped off.

With nowhere to go, motorists were getting out of their cars and walking around and talking with each other. One woman had opened an umbrella to shield herself from the sun.