Breast cancer survivor organizes Relay for Life event on Saturday at Loachapoka Community Park

On Saturday, local breast cancer survivor Belinda Jackson is helping to host a Relay for Life cancer walk at the Loachapoka Community Park. Jackson, 59, has been organizing the Loachapoka Life Changers walk since 2017.

“Some people celebrate Relay for Life once a year, and that’s in April here in Lee County,” Jackson said. “I celebrate Relay for Life 365 days a year because now I fight for others.”

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the timing is particularly important to Jackson, who hopes to kick off the month in a big way with the walk.

“I’m super excited for that month because I’m a 15-year breast cancer survivor,” she said. “I have many hopes and dreams that someday there will be a cure for cancer.”

Jackson has been participating in walks with the American Cancer Society since 1996 when a co-worker was diagnosed with cancer. The event was held behind Duck Samford Park that year. While the locations have changed several times since, Jackson has continued to walk every year.

In that time, Jackson has lost many loved ones to cancer. Both her father and uncle died from prostate cancer; her sister died from liver cancer; her step-mother died from ovarian cancer. A close friend of Jackson’s died from breast cancer.

“I try not to cry because it’s so important to me,” Jackson said. “It is so important to me that we fight this thing head on. You know the Lord said when one and two get together, he’s in the mix, and I take that very seriously.”

Jackson herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2006. She had surgery to remove a mass in July of that year. She received her all clear a year later and continued walking with Relay for Life.

“I’ve been associated with this cure for a while now. I got started in 1996 and this is 2022,” Jackson said.

Though Jackson was raised in Auburn, she has lived in Loachapoka since 2007. In 2017, she decided it was time to start a Relay for Life event in Loachapoka as well. Up to that point, there had been no such walk in the town, so Jackson began Loachapoka Life Changers.

“I never noticed even with the Relay for Life, any kind of action when it comes to cancer awareness, even in the month of October,” Jackson said. “So honestly, God laid it on my heart and I went to the town hall meeting and I asked them if it would be okay if I started a team down here. That was back in 2017.”

The Loachapoka city council gave Jackson approval and she began holding the Relay for Life at Loachapoka High. However, Jackson says an acquaintance had suggested she hold it at Loachapoka Community Park this year instead.

“I thought, wow, that’s a great opportunity. There’s parking and more room,” Jackson said. “My vision is to get as many people as possible involved and aware of the American Cancer Society and what they do with the funds that are donated towards research, trips to treatments, and free mammogram for the ladies in Lee County. I’m very adamant about it.

“Come join us as we continue the walk for the cure to cancer and to celebrate more birthdays,” Jackson said.

Anyone who would like to walk with Loachapoka Life Changers in the Relay for Life can register at the Lochapoka Community Park on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. Jackson is requesting $25 donations but will take whatever people can give. People can sign up as teams or as individuals. Jackson is also selling luminary bags that will line the trail for $5.

The walk begins at 7 a.m.

“The luminary bags are for honoring the survivors and the memories of the ones that lost the battle to cancer,” Jackson said.

Anyone who would like to make a donation but can’t attend the walk can do so by visiting the American Cancer Association website or calling 1-800-227-2345. Supporters can specify the Lee County Relay for Life Loachapoka Life Changers relay team. All monetary donations are tax free.