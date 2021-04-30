Bridge replacement project to close Andrews Road for several months

A section of Andrews Road in Opelika will be closed to thru traffic beginning next week for bridge replacement.

Sign installation by construction company Newell & Bush will begin Tuesday while the closure itself will start Wednesday once the contractor begins moving equipment into the area to demolish the existing bridge.

The demolition and reconstruction of the bridge along Andrews Road is expected to last at least three months. During that time, drivers can take a detour around the construction using Sportsplex Parkway and Anderson Road.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.