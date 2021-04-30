 Skip to main content
Bridge replacement project to close Andrews Road for several months
Bridge replacement project to close Andrews Road for several months

  • Updated
Andrews Road Bridge Replacement

The bridge along Andrews Road will be replaced beginning next week, causing the road to close for at least three months.

 City of Opelika

A section of Andrews Road in Opelika will be closed to thru traffic beginning next week for bridge replacement.

Sign installation by construction company Newell & Bush will begin Tuesday while the closure itself will start Wednesday once the contractor begins moving equipment into the area to demolish the existing bridge.

The demolition and reconstruction of the bridge along Andrews Road is expected to last at least three months. During that time, drivers can take a detour around the construction using Sportsplex Parkway and Anderson Road.

