Briggs & Stratton seeking tax breaks for $9M expansion

An Auburn manufacturer seeks a city tax break to add more than $9 million in new production capacity and up to 35 new jobs.

The tax breaks for Briggs & Stratton, the Milwaukee-based manufacturer that operates distribution and engine facilities on Auburn’s south side, are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Auburn City Council meeting.

The expansion comes as welcome news for the local economy. The company went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy last summer as part of a reorganization plan, but operations at the Auburn engine site haven't been affected.

“After emerging from Chapter 11 restructuring as a new company with a new owner and a new CEO, Briggs & Stratton has a new beginning, and we are looking forward to 2021 with high expectations,” said Plant Manager Erick Rodriguez in a statement released Monday. “As we gear up for this growth, we are looking for responsible, motivated individuals to join our talented team. We are confident that we will continue to achieve success here in Auburn.”

The move would be a boon to the local economy, which has held up well since the coronavirus outbreak last spring.