Briggs & Stratton seeking tax breaks for $9M expansion

An Auburn manufacturer seeks a city tax break to add more than $9 million in new production capacity and up to 35 new jobs.
The tax breaks for Briggs & Stratton, the Milwaukee-based manufacturer that operates distribution and engine facilities on Auburn’s south side, are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Auburn City Council meeting.
The expansion comes as welcome news for the local economy. The company went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy last summer as part of a reorganization plan, but operations at the Auburn engine site haven't been affected.
“After emerging from Chapter 11 restructuring as a new company with a new owner and a new CEO, Briggs & Stratton has a new beginning, and we are looking forward to 2021 with high expectations,” said Plant Manager Erick Rodriguez in a statement released Monday. “As we gear up for this growth, we are looking for responsible, motivated individuals to join our talented team. We are confident that we will continue to achieve success here in Auburn.”
The move would be a boon to the local economy, which has held up well since the coronavirus outbreak last spring.
“The last quarterly survey of our industries combined showed that Auburn’s employment numbers have recovered and have even surpassed those of the pre-COVID-19 period,” said Phillip Dunlap, director of the City of Auburn’s Economic Development Department, in the same release. “This is a great indicator for our local economy.”
The Auburn engine plant has operated since 1995. The proposed expansion would add $9.6 million in new machinery at the site and up to 35 jobs – with an annual estimated payroll of $1.1 million – over the next year, according to city officials.
The tax breaks, if approved, would be from future collections. That revenue wouldn’t be available to the city without the expansion, according to documents included in the council’s briefing packet for Tuesday’s meeting.
Briggs & Stratton opened a new, 400,000-square-foot distribution hub in the city last year.