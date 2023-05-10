Broadway star Patti LuPone and four renowned country artists are among the entertainers who will perform at the Gouge Center this 2023-2024 season, the performing arts theater announced on Tuesday night.

The center incorporated a new country series this year that features renowned country artists Chris Janson, Craig Morgan and others. All performances will start at 7 p.m., which is 30 minutes sooner than they did last season.

“Some of the Broadway shows that we bring, they’re three-hour shows. We want to make sure that we’re able to get everybody home on time for the sitters and all those things," said Christopher Heacox, the executive director of the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University.

Heacox said the performing arts theater is thrilled to bring in the new season. They'll be hosting four Sunday performances in the family series that start at 3 p.m. and three Thursday summer movie nights that start at 7 p.m.

Take a look at the different series and performances scheduled for the 2023-2024 season:

Broadway Series

Come From Away – Sept. 25, 26

This Broadway musical tells the true story of the 7,000 stranded airline passengers from Sept. 11, 2001, and a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Heacox said the show is amazing for those who "may have seen it or may not. You're gonna be transported back in time to some memories that we have, but it's just a really uplifting, wonderful story.”

Mean Girls – Nov. 28, 29

The “Mean Girls” motion picture by Tina Fey was transformed into a Broadway musical in 2018. Like the film, the story focuses on a homeschooled teenage girl entering high school and navigating the social hierarchy.

My Fair Lady – Feb. 6, 7

“My Fair Lady” tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” Produced by Lincoln Center Theater, this musical will include classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

To Kill a Mockingbird – Feb. 13, 14

Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel will take the stage in February. Heacox described it as an amazing, Pulitzer Prize-winning story they're thrilled to present in Auburn, "where it should have been when it first came on tour. We had to wait a little while, but I’ve been pushing for a long time to get this here.”

Celebrity Series

Patti LuPone – Sept. 21

The Broadway star and three-time Tony Award winner will perform her concert “Don’t Monkey with Broadway,” which explores how she fell in love with Broadway with interpretations of classic show tunes.

Heacox said LuPone will also be teaching a master class for Auburn University theater students on Sept. 20.

Straight No Chaser – Nov. 16

This male a capella group will be performing in Auburn as part of their Sleighin’ It Tour, which will include holiday songs as well as some of their original songs.

Heacox said this group of Indiana University graduates formed after a YouTube video of their singing went viral. A record label reached out and one thing led to another. Straight No Chaser has received two RIAA Gold Certified albums, sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets, reached one billion streams on Pandora and sold more than two million albums worldwide.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis – Dec. 7

This orchestra will be performing as part of their Big Band Holidays concert. In addition to some swinging JLCO instrumentals, special guest vocalist Ashley Pezzotti will join the band for "imaginative new versions of classic holiday tunes,” the Gogue Center's website stated.

TBA artist – April 2024

Heacox said there is one more artist that will be performing in April who will be announced at a later date.

Concert series

Snarky Puppy – Oct. 9

This jazz band was formed in 2004 in Texas, and currently has 20 regularly rotating musicians. The band has won five Grammy awards including: Best R&B Performance in 2014 and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2023.

“At its core, Snarky Puppy represents the convergence of both Black and white American music culture with various accents from around the world,” the Gogue Center website said. “Japan, Argentina, Canada and the United Kingdom all have representation in the group.”

Veronica Swift – Oct. 19

Swift started her vocalist career in the jazz genre and has now expanded as a rock and soul singer. She has toured all over the country and has released several albums. Her next album will be released in September, which will features a mix of jazz, classical, rock, soul and funk styles.

Vienna Boys Choir – Feb. 17

Vienna Boys Choir is a world famous a cappella choir made up of child musicians. They sing songs ranging from medieval to contemporary to experimental music.

The choir was been operating for nearly six centuries and is now divided into four choirs that perform about 300 concerts each year. Since 1924, about 2,750 choristers have sung more than 1,000 tours in 100 different countries.

Brian Regan – Feb. 29

Regan is a comedian that has toured all over the country, visiting nearly 100 cities each year. He’s premiered two Netflix specials, “Nunchucks and Flamethrowers” and “On the Rocks,” stars in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up and Away!,” has been a guest on Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and is a regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Dance series

Step Afrika! – Nov. 6

“Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping—a polyrhythmic, percussive dance form that uses the body as an instrument,” the Gogue Center website said.

The dance group is now one of the top 10 African American dance companies in the world.

Mark Morris Dance Group – Nov. 14

This dance group from Liverpool will be performing their show “Pepperland,” which was created for the City of Liverpool’s Sgt. Pepper at 50 Festival, which is a season-long tribute to the Beatles’ album.

“Pepperland” features an original score by composer Ethan Iverson inspired by the songs “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “With a Little Help from My Friends,” “A Day in the Life,” “When I’m Sixty-Four,” “Within You Without You” and “Penny Lane.”

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater – Feb. 20 - 21

This modern dance company grew from a performance in 1958 at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. The Ailey company has performed in 48 states and in 71 countries. They’ve also been featured on television broadcasts, film screenings and other online platforms.

Along with their two performances at the Gogue Center, the dance group will perform a show for K-12 graders.

Paul Taylor Dance Company – April 16

In 1954, Paul Taylor presented his choreography with five other dancers in Manhattan. Now, this New York modern dance company has toured across the country and the world, performing in over 600 cities in 66 countries.

Heacox said all of the dance groups will be engaging with the community on and off campus. The Paul Taylor Dance Company will be hosting a master class and workshop for Auburn University students.

Music series

Simone Dinnerstein – Oct. 12, Jan. 26 and April 5

Pianist Simone Dinnerstein will be performing three times at the Gogue during this upcoming season. On Oct. 12, she will be performing with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. On Jan. 26, she will perform “The Eye is the First Circle,” a project she conceived and directed in collaboration with project designer Laurie Olinder and lighting designer Davison Scandrett. On April 5, she’ll perform with the ensemble Baroklyn, the Brooklyn, N.Y chamber ensemble she founded.

Susanna Phillips – Nov. 2

Alabama native, Susanna Phillips, is a soprano who has sung at the Metropolitan Opera for 13 consecutive seasons.

“Phillips recently opened the Oregon Symphony’s 125th Anniversary season performing Mahler’s Second Symphony,” the Gogue Center website said. “She has appeared with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Philadelphia Orchestra, with other career highlights including Cleopatra in “Giulio Cesare” and the title role of Agrippina with Boston Baroque and Stella in Previn’s “A Streetcar Named Desire” opposite Renée Fleming.”

Country series

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan Grits and Glamour Tour – Sept. 14

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan decided to perform together in 2009. In their careers combined, Tillis and Morgan have recorded 28 top-10 hits, sold more than 18 million records and charted 12 number-one songs, the Gogue Center website said. They’ve also earned numerous Grammys and CMA Awards, been featured in movie credits, made television appearances and performed on Broadway.

Chris Janson – Oct. 5

Chris Janson is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a multi-platinum, award-winning songwriter and artist. Some of his number one hits include “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes” and “Buy Me A Boat.”

Craig Morgan – Oct. 26

Craig Morgan will be performing in Auburn as part of his God, Family, Country Tour. He’s charted 25 songs on Billboard, with some of his hits including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “Wake Up Loving You,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and his faith-filled tribute to his son, Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.”

Easton Corbin – Nov. 10

Easton Corbin grew up on a cattle farm in Florida and found his way to traditional country music after graduating college. He’s had two number-one singles including “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.” He’s also had seven top-10 singles and received three American Country Awards.

Family series

The goal for the family series is to make it as affordable and easy for families to attend. Each performance is costs $10.

The Rainbow Fish – Oct. 22

The show is an adaptation of Marcus Pfister’s books “The Rainbow Fish,” “Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea,” and “Opposites.” The show includes puppetry, striking scenic effects and original music.

B – The Underwater Bubble Show – Oct. 29

This show is a modern fairy tale that follows the character Mr. B as he discovers a little aquarium that appears like magic inside his briefcase. It incorporates the latest stage technology including lasers, low ground smoke and flying foam to simulate waves and the underwater atmosphere.

123 Andrés – March 24

123 Andrés is a Latin Grammy-winning duo that performs for kids and families. Their original songs blend Spanish and English, and during their show they help kids learn about geography, culture and music.

Erth’s Dinosaurs Zoo Live – April 7

During this show, lifelike dinosaurs and other creatures, brought to life by skilled puppeteers, will take the audience on a tour that begins in prehistoric Australia.

Summer film series

Three films will be shown outside the Gogue Center on the amphitheater stage this summer. Each showing is free and open to the public and will include interactive activities for everyone.

Moana – June 15

La La Land – June 29

National Treasure – July 13

For more information, to order tickets or to purchase a subscription package, visit the Gogue Center website at https://goguecenter.auburn.edu/. Subscription packages won’t be available for purchase until Tuesday, June 20.