'Brother Al' Jackson preaches at a Southern Baptist Convention conference full of surprises

The Rev. Al Jackson, pastor emeritus of Lakeview Baptist Church and the man known around Auburn as “Brother Al,” gave the sermon that closed out this year’s Southern Baptist Convention Pastor’s Conference in Anaheim, Calif.

Jackson was one of 12 pastors asked to preach from the book of Colossians, drawing from the last 12 verses of the final chapter.

The annual two-day gathering was the first since an independent investigation found disturbing details about how denominational leaders mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims. During the conference, the convention overwhelmingly approved two sex abuse-related resolutions, one apologizing for “the harm our actions and inactions have caused to survivors of sexual abuse,” and another calling for all states to criminalize sexual relationships between pastors and those in their care.

The convention's newly elected president, Texas pastor Bart Barber, said his first priority will be to accelerate sex abuse reforms in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

From the pulpit Monday, Jackson encouraged his fellow pastors to remember that God is watching them, and that's all that matters.

“It’s easy for the devil to whisper in your ear and say, 'You’re not Charles Stanley, or you’re not Tony Evans, you’re not David Jeremiah, you’re not really important in what you’re doing,'" Jackson told the Opelika-Auburn News on a phone call Thursday before flying home to Auburn. “I just wanted to say to these brothers, 'Look what you do in God’s sight,' and as far as I’m concerned, God’s sight is the only one that really matters. What you do is infinitely more significant and important than what happens in the White House or the halls of Congress or Supreme Court. Because what they do is just for a time, and what we do as pastors is for all eternity.”

In his sermon, Jackson mentioned early Christians including Tychicus and Onesimus — names he jokingly referred to as "tongue twisters" — as examples of people serving faithfully regardless of position.

Likewise, Jackson might not have been well-known to many of the convention attendees in Anaheim, but he stands tall in the eyes of many in East Alabama and around the South.

Matt Henslee, the Pastors Conference president and the one who invited Jackson to preach, told the Alabama Baptist website that he'd never heard of Jackson until "Al's Boys" started "spamming" him with nominations to put him in the conference pulpit.

Al's Boys are the 300-plus preachers who were discipled by Jackson as young men.

Through them, Henslee said, "I would be introduced to this man that I did not know, a man who loves Jesus Christ, loves his church and has finished the race well as a pastor."

Three of Al's Boys — Scott Ferguson of First Baptist Church LaFayette, Ryan Johnson of Agape Baptist Church in Scottsboro, and Barry Holcomb of Calvary Baptist Church in Belmont, Miss. — spearheaded a fundraiser that donated $7,000 at the conference in Jackson's name to a nonprofit called "Mission: Dignity."

Jackson said the donation to the ministry, which aids retirement-age ministers, workers and their widows, surprised him.

“It was the next day when my wife told me about it,” said Jackson, who retired from Lakeview in 2021 after more than 40 years as pastor. “I’m blessed. These are dear friends. I had the privilege to mentor them when they were young. I thank them for caring about retired pastors and their wives and their widows. It’s a blessing, for sure.”

Another surprise came when the convention's Ladies Luncheon recognized Jackson's wife, Kem, as the 2022 Minister’s Wife of the Year. She was nominated by Heather Payne, wife of Lakeview’s current pastor, Brian Payne.

“That’s pretty extraordinary,” Jackson said. “She was surprised, greatly surprised when they announced she was the winner this year. This has been a very special week for us. We just didn’t see this coming. We retired and we were going to ride off into the sunset and now in my old age, I’m going places and getting things to do that I never thought would happen.”

Even in retirement, Jackson hasn't stopped preaching, heading to downtown Auburn late at night to reach out to college kids and bar patrons.

“I’ve been doing that for years,” Jackson said. “I haven’t been in three of four weeks since school got out. But you would be surprised how many students are on the street on Thursday night around midnight.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.