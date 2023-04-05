The City of Opelika passed an ordinance at the city council meeting on Tuesday that will allow on-premise retailers like restaurants, hotels, lounges and others to start serving alcoholic beverages at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Previously, these businesses could not sell alcohol until noon on Sundays. Timothy Lowery, owner of Next Level Café, said he’s received a lot of feedback from customers questioning why they couldn’t order alcohol before noon at his Opelika restaurant, especially when restaurants in Auburn are allowed to.

For about a year, Lowery has worked with the city and other restaurant owners to make a change to the ordinance that regulates the hours of sale of alcoholic beverages.

“I first want to thank Mrs. Norris. I spoke with her approximately about a year ago about doing this when we were opening Next Level Café, and thank you for taking up that conversation with me,” Lowery said at the council meeting.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris also thanked Lowery for thinking ahead to the benefits this change could have on not only his restaurant but other businesses in Opelika.

“He came forward over a year ago trying to retype this because he knew the importance of having this in the City of Opelika because of the competitors we have next door to us already have this,” she said. “The impact that this is going to bring, it’s going to be tremendous for the City of Opelika.”

Ali Rauch, president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, also spoke in approval of passing this brunch bill on Tuesday and pointed out several benefits it would bring to the city.

She said the ordinance could increase revenue for local businesses, provide an economic boost, generate more tax dollars for the city, create more jobs, help meet customer demand, promote tourism and provide consistency with neighboring cities.

Some of the local restaurants that will benefit from these new hours, Rauch said, include Zazu, Café 123, Next Level Café, Irish Bread Pub, Cracker Barrel, Botanic and Flying Biscuit.

All five members of the Opelika City Council voted in approval of passing the ordinance that expands the hours of sale for alcohol, which goes into effect on Friday.

The amended ordinance states:

On-premise retailers like restaurants, hotels, lounges, etc. cannot serve alcoholic beverages on the licensed premises between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on any day expect Sunday and on Sunday between the hours of 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

For off-premise retailers like grocery stores, convenience stores, etc., there are no prohibited hours to sell alcohol on any day, except on Sunday when alcoholic beverages cannot be sold between the hours of 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Opelika City Clerk Russell Jones said that according to City Attorney Guy Gunter, who was not able to attend the council meeting, this ordinance would bring the City of Opelika in line with most of the other large cities in the State of Alabama.

Mayor Gary Fuller stated in a release: "We are pleased with the council’s decision to pass the brunch bill. This is going to help our retailers, restaurants and hotels better serve their patrons. This will bring more business to Opelika which in turn increases our revenues.”