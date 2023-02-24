In another sign of Buc-ee’s hotly anticipated opening along I-85, the Texas based mega-gas station chain was recently approved by the City of Auburn for its retail alcohol license. The decision came down at this past Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“The City council also approved a retail beer and retail table wine alcohol license with Buc-ee’s,” Mayor Ron Anders recently said regarding the business. “And certainly, there’s a lot of excitement about Buc-ee’s imminent opening here in our community and I would think applying for their alcohol license is a signal that that is going to be happening sooner than later.”

Buc-ee’s General Council, Jeff Nadalo, recently confirmed to Opelika-Auburn News that the new travel center is expected to open on exit 50 in Auburn this coming April.

On Feb 20, Buc-ee’s held a massive hiring event. The company was looking to fill 250 plus positions for the new Auburn location. Buc-ee’s is said to pay its associates anywhere from $17 to $22 an hour.

The beavers have been steadily working on building their new home alongside I-85 since Oct 2021. The multitude of gas pumps have been up for several months now and the golden beaver logo hangs happily on the store front and is visible from the travel center’s Cox Rd entrance. A sign is currently going up next to the interstate as well.

Buc-ee’s first broke ground on the $45 million project in Auburn in October 2021. The company had said at the time that construction would take 12-16 months to complete.