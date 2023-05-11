A 70-year-old Lanett woman who returned to college after a 50-year hiatus graduated from Auburn University in May with a degree in political science.

Sherry Potts, a retired state employee, walked across the stage on Saturday to receive her degree at a commencement ceremony for the College of Liberal Arts. She furthered her education to build a legacy that will motivate her children to follow in her footsteps.

“I want the legacy for my family to begin with me,” Potts said of her accomplishment. “I just decided if there’s going to be a legacy, it should begin with me.”

Potts returned to Auburn in August 2021. Potts first started classes at the university in 1973.

At the time, Potts and her two brothers had the option to go to college and their mother pushed them to go in that direction.

Her education began at Southern Union in Wadley, which Potts commuted to by bus. She eventually transferred to Auburn. She said college just wasn’t what she wanted at the time, despite her mother’s wishes.

“I quit and got married,” Potts said. “And I kept telling myself, ‘I’ll go back. I’ll go back.’ Well, after I got married, I had my daughter. And just, you know... Life happened in those 50 years.”

Potts went to work in law enforcement in Montgomery as a phone clerk. She then worked in the Department of Human Resources in Lee County, then in Chambers County. Her desire to work with kids led her to become a driver’s license examiner in 2000. She retired in 2012 and eventually began taking care of her mother.

Her mother passed in 2018, and her last living brother died of COVID in 2020. As the last living of six siblings, there was a bit of a void in Potts’ life and she needed something to do.

On a whim, she applied for readmission to Auburn. Two weeks later, she received a letter saying she would be readmitted as a junior.

Potts family was in disbelief. Her granddaughter, Alaiyah Potts, says she initially thought it was crazy that her grandmother was going back to school, but now she is very happy Potts did it.

“It’s such a big accomplishment,” Alaiyah said. “We are all so proud of her for her going back and finishing something that she started 50 years ago. Now, I’m telling her to go on and get that master’s!”

Once she returned to Auburn, Potts had planned on studying finance. She thought a finance degree would allow her to help with her daughter Ramona’s t-shirt business. When Potts saw a finance degree would require more hours than political science, she stepped right back into her original major. It would require 56 credit hours.

Potts set a goal to graduate by May 2023.

Potts says she never felt out of place on campus and the students were fantastic and always helpful. Potts said the technology was always her biggest challenge, but the students climbed on and showed her everything she needed to know.

“If it had not been for many of the students on Auburn’s campus, I could not have done it,” Potts said. “I thought, ‘Oh my God. I have really learned some things. I really didn’t have a clue about all of that stuff.”

Potts also gives credit to her advisor, April Foti, for guiding her through the highs and lows of college life. Foti continued to show confidence in Potts’ abilities and cheered her along. She added that without Foti, she wouldn’t even know how to make her schedule.

Family continued to cheer her on as well. Alaiyah made sure Potts was on top of her game.

“I would call her and make sure she had everything. Make sure she was doing her work. Make sure she was in class,” Alaiyah said. “I just tried to call and check in on her as much as I could.”

All the support and hard work paid off for Potts. She met her goal and graduated on Saturday. She said this past weekend was fantastic. Family flew in from around the country to see her walk on Saturday.

Now that she has her political science degree, Potts is trying to find her next step. She is considering career and school choices. Becoming a lawyer or running for political office are both options she has weighed.

Her professors have suggested she return to school and get her master’s degree. Potts said she isn’t in a hurry to jump back into school just yet.

“I’ve got to give this brain a chance to go back to its normal size,” Potts joked. “This brain has all it can handle in it right now. I have to give it a chance to finish processing all that knowledge.”

Whatever her choice, her daughter, two granddaughters and great-grandson continue to stand beside her.

“Whatever she decides to do next, if that means she wants to go back to school, start back working, or if she wants to do nothing, we are going to be by her side every step of the way,” Alaiyah said.

Mostly though, Potts says she knows she made her own mother proud.

“I’m the last one of that generation,” she said. “And I really needed to do this to make my mother smile in heaven. She would have been so happy if she could have seen me do this on Saturday. It would have just meant the world to her.”