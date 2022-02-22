Building future police officers and fire fighters': Opelika hosts program for students interested in public safety careers

For the college students from Southern Union, it opens an opportunity for a job at the department as an evidence tech or dispatcher.

Healey believes the program is “going great” so far. He said he hopes that it will help the students who want to pursue a career in public safety by showing them what it takes and helping them build a plan to apply for the job in the future.

Jajuan Graham, 20, is studying criminal justice at Southern Union and said he decided to participate in the program to learn more about policing.

Graham said his favorite part so far has been going through the training process for the field and agility test.

“I really like it and I’ve learned a lot so far,” he said. “I’m just excited to complete this program and get a lot of information out of it.”

Graham said he plans to join the Air Force after graduation.

Alexis Ezell, 19, another criminal justice student from Southern Union, said she also wanted to participate in the program because it coincides with her studies.