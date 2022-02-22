Building future police officers and fire fighters': Opelika hosts program for students interested in public safety careers

The Opelika Police Department and Opelika Fire Department have designed a program that will give high school and college students an opportunity to learn about the hiring process for becoming a police officer or fireman and to experience what they do on a daily basis.
This is the first year for the 20 under 20 Student Exploratory Program. The OPD works with the students once a week for six weeks and then the OFD will work with them for the next two weeks.
“We hope to pique their interest enough that one day they might want to be a police officer or fireman,” OPD Capt. Amerson said.
Amerson and Chief Shane Healey said law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit employees and hire “good, qualified people.” They decided this program could be a way to educate and train students and motivate them to want to become law enforcement officers.
Sixteen students ranging from 15 to 20 years old participating in the program.
So far, Amerson said they’ve introduced the students to all the different divisions of the police department and had them go through the field agility test that officers must complete during the hiring process.
The test includes completing pushups, sit-ups, an obstacle course and a mile-and-a-half run. They also had to jump over fences, push a car and drag a dummy that weighs 160 pounds.
On Monday night, Sgt. James Daniel of the OPD training division taught the students about making traffic stops and gave them the opportunity to experience what it’s like to conduct one.
In this training exercise, Daniel pretended to be a citizen who was getting pulled over while the students took turns pretending to be the officer.
They approached Daniel’s vehicle ready to state the reason for the traffic stop and ask for license and insurance only to realize there are no routine stops.
Daniel reacted differently each time replicating traffic stops he’s experienced on the job, which included arguing, filming, jumping out of the car at the student and pulling out a gun.
Amerson said this training exercise is important for the students to experience. Officers make four to five traffic stops a day never knowing what they’re walking into.
Amerson said the idea for the program was created to respond to the current environment that’s resulted from incidents in the country like George Floyd and others. It’s also a stem of the Together Opelika initiative.
This is a way for the OPD to build trust and relationships while also giving students a chance to discover what direction they want to go after they graduate high school, Amerson said.
For the college students from Southern Union, it opens an opportunity for a job at the department as an evidence tech or dispatcher.
Healey believes the program is “going great” so far. He said he hopes that it will help the students who want to pursue a career in public safety by showing them what it takes and helping them build a plan to apply for the job in the future.
Jajuan Graham, 20, is studying criminal justice at Southern Union and said he decided to participate in the program to learn more about policing.
Graham said his favorite part so far has been going through the training process for the field and agility test.
“I really like it and I’ve learned a lot so far,” he said. “I’m just excited to complete this program and get a lot of information out of it.”
Graham said he plans to join the Air Force after graduation.
Alexis Ezell, 19, another criminal justice student from Southern Union, said she also wanted to participate in the program because it coincides with her studies.
“I think this is an eye-opening experience that’s really helpful for me and my future,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in the way the law works and law enforcement in general.”
Ezell said she’s enjoyed the hands-on experience, especially the training process. She’s still figuring out what she wants to do after graduating, but she knows she wants to do something in the criminal justice field.
“Even if these young ladies and gentlemen don’t want to be in law enforcement, we want to prepare them to go out in the world and deal with the world as it is, not how they hope it to be,” Amerson said.
Next Monday, the SWAT team will put on a demonstration and show the students what they do. Later, the detective division will teach the students about narcotics investigations.
Amerson and Healey said they plan to make this an annual program and to promote it more next year.