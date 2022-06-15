'Building positive relationships:' Lee County School Resource Officers host a deputy academy just for kids

With the sun beaming down on a hot summer morning, kids from the Lee County area ran with enthusiasm through an obstacle course outside the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

They climbed over a fence, walked over a balance beam and crawled through a tunnel while officers gave encouragement and instruction.

Lee County School Resource Officers are hosting the annual Junior Deputy Academy for kids ages 7 to 12. This year, 33 children and 10 team leaders are participating in the camp from Lee County Schools, Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools.

During the camp, participants learn about fingerprinting, traffic stops, handcuffing, gun safety, Tasers, character building, the inner workings of the sheriff’s office and more. They also get to watch demonstrations from the SWAT team, the K9 unit and the detention facility.

“It gives them a taste of what it’s like to be a deputy sheriff, the things we do, how we do it and just exposure to law enforcement operations,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. “And the main thing, it’s about relationship building with our young people.”

Kash Meyers, 9, from Wacoochee Elementary, said he attended the camp last year and loved it so much he wanted to return. He said he’s also looking forward to bringing his younger sister with him next summer.

“I love that it shows you that it’s not all dangerous. It can be fun too,” Meyers said.

When he grows up, Meyers said he wants to be a K9 officer.

Madison Dean, 15, will attend Smith Station High School next year. She volunteered to help the SROs run the camp this year.

She said she first started participating in the camp as a fourth grader, became a team leader and is now an assistant.

“I really enjoyed being a part of the SROs," she said, "being able to get to know them and get to become a family with them.”

Through this camp and because of the inspiration from several SRO officers, Dean has decided to pursue law enforcement, but first has her sights on either the Air Force or the Marines.

“Right after high school, I’m going to go into the military. Then once I retire from that, I plan on becoming an SRO like them,” she said, pointing to the school resource officers.

Dean said the officers, including Sgt. Pam Revels, inspired her and “made me want to be like them.”

Revels, SRO for Lee County Schools, said she enjoys watching how the kids grow from the first day of camp until the end as well as watching them gain knowledge and a sense of accomplishment.

“We’re in the schools all year with the kids, so we like to bring them to our house and show them what we do in a more in-depth level,” Revels said. “And just having that additional connection with our young people in the community, all the while providing them with a unique experience.”

Revels said building trust also gives SROs the opportunity to prevent problems from minor issues to an active shooter situation.

“Building positive relationships with our young people is our number one goal,” Revels said. “We’re in the schools, building that rapport and building trust. When they have trust, they come and talk to us, so that’s our opportunity to mentor them, to guide them in making positive, good decisions.”

At the end of the camp, there's a graduation ceremony for participants. Revels said the whole program is evidence of Jones' support of the community and efforts to "educate and engage the public in public safety."

“This is the ultimate community-oriented policing concept, and he fully supports that so we can do more with our community to make it better together," she said. "That’s what it takes, it takes a community effort.”