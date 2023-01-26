BurgerFi in Opelika closes; Auburn location remains open

BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December.

David Busby, manager of the Auburn BurgerFi location, said the Opelika restaurant closed because of a leasing issue.

“Somebody bought out the lease. That’s what I was told by my boss,” said Busby.

He also affirmed the South College location in Auburn will remain open. Its operation is untethered to the Opelika location.

The Auburn location opened first in summer 2014, becoming the first BurgerFi location in the state of Alabama.

The hours for the BurgerFi in Auburn are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The Auburn BurgerFi is located in the Heart of Auburn shopping center on South College, next to a CVS and an Auburn Taziki’s location.

The Opelika location was placed in a shopping center off I-85’s Exit 58, near Tiger Town. Among restaurants, a Taziki’s, a Chipotle and a Takoyaki restaurant still stand in the shopping center, alongside other shops and services like SportsClips and UPS Store.

On the other side of the interstate, Walk-On’s Bistreaux is set to open on Feb. 6.