City officials raised over $6,000 for the United Way of Lee County with the “Burgers for Bubba“ event it held Saturday afternoon at Monkey Park.

The event served as the kickoff for Opelika’s internal United Way campaign. It was called “Summer in the Park” before city rebranded it as “Burgers for Bubba” to honor Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson, the firefighter-paramedic who died in a single-vehicle wreck on July 29.

All proceeds from the burger cookout, face paintings and cookie sales at the event went directly to the UWLC. Organizers are still counting the proceeds.

The traditional burger competition between Opelika Police Department and Opelika Fire Department was replaced by a collaborative effort from OPD and Opelika Power Services. However, members of the OFD attended to show their support for Sorenson and UWLC.

“They didn’t have an official job at the event, but we did see so many of them come out and support and honor Bubba,” said Caitlin Allen, Opelika’s community relations specialist. “They did step up and help with different aspects of the event, even when —of course —they were not asked to do so. I think that really just speaks to who that department is and how wonderful that they are.”

This was a year of a few firsts for the “Summer in the Park” series. It was the first event to take place in the land of Municipal Park, while previous events unfolded in the parking lot. The change to the burger cookout was the first since the event was rebranded as a competition between Opelika Fire and OPD in 2021, which is when the event really grew.

“They were extremely competitive and they brought social media into it. And so leading up to that they had ‘social media wars’ and would pull pranks on each other,” Allen said. “One of the big components to that was Bubba. He was extremely active in the event and really just the number one cheerleader for the fire department as well as the event overall. He really just promoted it and was so much fun to be around at the event.”

In 2022, the event raised over $11,000.

With OPD and Opelika Power services working together, the cookout featured two burgers in honor of Sorenson: the Unicorn Burger and the Strongman Burger. The Unicorn Burger was a twist on a classic, replacing the buns with glazed donuts from Krispy Kreme, a recipe that Auburn police used to win Burger Wars. The Strongman was more traditional and in line with a classic cheeseburger.

Despite the lack of competition this year, the burger sale was an instant success with the cookout kicking off 10 a.m. and both teams selling out by noon. However, there were still several ways to donate, including a United Way donation box and a t-shirt commemorating the event and Bubba.

While the lack of competition may have hurt the overall donations, community relations administrator for OPD Allison Duke still views the 2023 event as a success because of what it meant to the community.

“The competition side was, between police and fire, who could raise the most money and that’s where you had the recruitment of businesses and other people to come out and make larger donations,” Duke said. “This year didn’t really feel like that was the goal. It was more about getting people out there to be with their community like Bubba would have wanted and ultimately raising money for a good cause. And I think we did that.”

Allen said the shirt was so popular that they will still be available online for a week after the event. Proceeds will go to United Way. Allen sees it all as proof of the community’s support for the event and Bubba.

“It was really just in unity and to show support for our brothers and sisters at the fire department as well as Bubba and his family. And I think that so many people were impacted by the loss of Bubba that we really did see so much support for this event,” Allen said. “Additionally, so many people in the area are affected by the United Way of Lee County and benefit from their resources. So I think that people really wanted to come out and support them as well.”

