A Master Sommelier with over 40 years of experience in the food and wine industry will lead Saturday’s wine tasting at The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center.

Thomas Price serves as the Master Sommelier for the 1856, a teaching restaurant for the Horst Schulze School of Hospitality Management.

He’s helped put the 1856 restaurant on the map. The Wine Spector, a lifestyle magazine, named the eatery in its list of the 10 best new restaurants in 2023.

The wine tasting will be held at the Wine Appreciation Center, normally used for Price’s students in HOSP 4600: Beverage Appreciation. Price invites the challenge of modifying his class to fit the more adult crowd, the goal for him is to give the customers a look at what his students experience, without going to that level of education.

When Price first joined the restaurant business, he never dreamed of becoming the first African-American Master Sommelier. As a matter of fact, Price didn’t imagine it would ever be his career when he started as a dishwasher. Price became an orphan at age of 15 after a disagreement with his guardian. He decided to go out on his own and turned to the restaurants he had been working at.

“I had become very self-reliant early on, and the restaurants that I worked at became my family,” Price said. “You’re surrounded by food and drink and hospitality in the restaurant industry. And that was just something that became a very natural extension of support for me.”

It was during this time that Price discovered his genuine passion for hospitality and he began to rise through the ranks of the restaurant business. By the age of 18, he was running his own kitchen. At age 21, he moved to the front of the house to work at restaurants in Alaska. Then he returned to Seattle.

In 1997, Price took on his biggest challenge yet when he opened Luau Polynesian Lounge, which Price referred to as a “tiki bar with really upscale food and fun cocktails.” Price opted to sell the business in 2004, looking for a less grueling workload and even considered opening a neighborhood wine shop, but he found his next challenge through his friend and mentor Shayn Bjornholm, becoming a Master Sommelier.

“I wanted wine to be my focus. I knew that and Shayn had just passed his Master Sommelier exam,” Price said. “I saw him at a wine event and the look on his face was something that I was like, ‘Man, I want that. I don’t know what that is, but that look of achievement and accomplishment is something that I want’.”

Price embarked on a quest that ultimately took eight years, four levels and four different exams, the Master Sommelier Diploma exam.

He went from owning a restaurant to becoming a waiter once again, this time at the Metropolitan Grill in Seattle in order to be around a wine program. From there, Price passed the first three levels over the next five years and in 2009. He took the Master Sommelier Diploma exam and did not pass.

The final exam is broken down into three categories: theory, service, and deductive tasting. Theory calls for answering questions in an oral exam. Service is a role-playing porch, which Thomas said could be as challenging as serving the Queen of England while she is in bad mood.

“The one that really separates us from every other sort of certification in the world is the deductive tasting,” Price said. “It could be six wines of any company. And you have 25 minutes to correctly identify the grape variety, the country, the region, the district, the quality level and the vintage…when you’re in that room it’s the Super Bowl.”

Since the exam was introduced in 1969, only 273 people have passed and the pass rate is around 10%. It would take Price three more years of studying and three more attempts before he would complete his journey and make history.

For Price, it was the Super Bowl and more than that, it was a chance at legitimacy and a chance to take his career, one that he’d spent almost three decades building, to the next level pass on his knowledge to the next generation.

“I decided to pursue a certification that would hopefully legitimize my place in the world of wine from an education perspective,” he said. “The wine knowledge and camaraderie, the groups of people that you get close to are amazing, but the ascent of the mountaintop just really becomes a very big thing for people.”

In 2012, Price finally reached the mountaintop, passed the exam and became an American Master Sommelier. From there, he immediately jumped into the world of wine education, joining Jackson Family Fine Wines (JFFW) in 2014 as the Director of Wine Education and almost a year after reaching Master Sommelier status, he joined the Somm Foundation’s board of directors.

Soon after joining, he was made the director of scholarships and was recently named the chairman of the Somm Foundation. It was in this role with the Somm Foundation that Price began to realize the impact he could have, and the significance of him becoming the first Black American to ever achieve Master Sommelier status.

“I passed 11 years ago, and it still hasn’t sunk in,” Price said. “It’s that part of this accomplishment that continues to add sort of credence and possibility to what I can do on a daily basis now in terms of leadership, and trying to help people.”

In his role with Jackson Family Fine Wines, Price said he would travel up to 130,000 miles a year, teach wine in a variety of areas, attempt to sell the JFFW products and learn more about the wine industry.

During this time, he was also serving on the Court of Master Sommeliers Americas. That is when his collegiate teaching career took off as he began to teach beverage related courses for five universities: Purdue University, Delaware University, University of South Carolina, Cal Poly Pomona and Auburn University.

Price worked with those universities for over eight years teaching an intro course for students interested in wine. He continued to build the Court’s educational program through possible expansion.

Then, five years ago, another challenge and opportunity revealed itself when Hans van der Reijden, managing director for Hotel Operations & Educational Initiatives at Auburn and Founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, told Thomas about the plans for the Rane Culinary Science Center.

In his time working with Jackson Family Fine Wines and the Court of Master Sommeliers Americas, Price discovered a passion for teaching the younger generation.

“I wanted to bring my passion for teaching about wine and beverage to a younger group,” Price said. “It’s so much more fun to be talking to students who hopefully want to hear what I have to say and take that with them into their future and help build rebuild our industry because COVID sort of broke our industry.”

Price said that the approach from van der Reijden, seeing the plans materialize over the past several years and the importance of field of hospitality to Auburn as seen in the Rane Center drove him toward choosing this path.

“The opening of the Rane Center, which is the ultimate and most amazing expression of a hospitality education facility on the planet that currently exists and my relationship with when Hans van der Reijden and Dr. Martin O’Neill,” Price said of his decision to join the staff.

Dr. Martin O’Neill is head of the School of Hospitality Management and has overseen the growth of the department. The building of the Rane Center and bringing on Price as an affiliate faculty member. Just one year in, O’Neill says Price’s class has been a success and his work with Caitlin Myers, Director of Community Engagement and Economic Development, in creating community courses like the wine tastings have already seen a response from the community.

“He’s worked wonderfully with a full time faculty here in relation to preparation for that class, delivery of that class, and the assessment of that class, and I can tell you that the student reviews on that class are outstanding,” O’Neill said. “He has worked well with her[Caitlin Myers] on developing and delivering a suite of community oriented courses here each month since last August, and they have been a tremendous success. The feedback from the community on those has been outstanding, they sold out in a heartbeat.”

After more than four decades in the restaurant business, Price knows that there is more that can be done, from 1856 to his work in the classroom and with the community, as he still has the drive to excel in his field.

“You have to try to get better every day in a restaurant, especially a restaurant like ours where we change the menu every two weeks. We’re teaching students,” Price said. “As everyone who’s worked in a restaurant knows you’re only as good as your last service. So it’s up to us to try to keep getting better.”