A 27-year-old Auburn University graduate hopes to win over Alabama Launchpad judges with an automotive simulator that makes roads safer for driverless vehicles.

Will Bryan will drive his concept home at finals, which will be held in Auburn on Aug. 17. Bryan’s company and two other local startups will participate in the statewide competition for a chance to win $50,000.

Bryan, who founded Autonoma Inc. in February 2022, said he’s excited about what Alabama Launchpad can do for his company. As the Alabama Launchpad finals draws closer, Bryan said the early-stage seed fund investor has already been helpful in ways he didn’t know were possible.

“It’s actually been way beyond anything I could have expected, all the advisors and mentors that they provide,” he said. “At this point, all the advice has been so good that the $50,000 prize doesn’t really matter. We’ve gotten way much more value out of it already, just through the connections and the people that have been able to help us through it.”

Autonoma uses simulators to help driverless vehicles learn to drive safer. Essentially, a car driving on a racetrack is loaded down with sensors. Those sensors are connected via GPS to a virtual reality simulator that feeds different obstacles to the car’s brain.

Potential road hazards such as pedestrians, other cars running red lights, and ambulances are all encountered virtually, while the physical car responds in real time on a safe, empty racetrack. The vehicle learns to navigate challenges human drivers deal with on a regular basis, but without any of the danger.

“Driverless cars are coming. Tons of money is being put into it and it’s projected in 10 to 15 years they’re going to be all over the road,” Bryan said. “Before we have widespread driverless cars on the road, you have to ensure that they’re safer than a human driver, and not just any human driver. I’d say a good human driver.”

Bryan earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Auburn in 2018. He then earned his master’s in mechanical engineering from Auburn in 2022. While working on his masters, he focused on software development for autonomous vehicles.

While in grad school, seeds for Autonoma were planted in the young engineer’s head. He decided to participate in the Indy Autonomous Challenge Race, a driverless race series between top engineering schools from around the world.

Bryan founded the Auburn team and participated in the race during its first two years. He said they worked on developing software for the fastest autonomous vehicles in the world. In January 2022, Auburn was the top finishing U.S. team.

Running vehicles and sensors at the limits of their performance helped Bryan learn how to build a better simulator. The experience, he said, gave him the drive to start his own company.

“These 190 mile per hour race cars, driving around interacting with each other at very high speeds with no driver is obviously a really big challenge,” he said. “The initial ideas of Autonoma came up while participating in the Indy Autonomous Challenge.”

Now, Bryan moves on to his next big challenge: winning Alabama Launchpad. He said he is surprised at how his attitude has changed since joining the incubator competition.

“The reason I applied was because there was prize money,” he said. “Then after early on into the process, it was really clear that that’s not the real value behind it. The real value is the mentorship and the help that they’re able to provide.”

In addition to Autonoma, two other local startups are also participating in this year’s Alabama Launchpad competition.

NanoPrintek, Inc., and VivoSphere, LLC, both a part of Auburn’s New Ventures Accelerator, are also competing in the concept stage category for a $25,000 prize.

For more on Autonoma, visit autonomalabs.com