An assistant professor at Auburn University wants to shake up the technological ecosystem in Alabama with a new dry print process that could overturn conventional electronic printing and possibly revolutionize the Internet of Things.

But first, Masoud Mahjouri-Samani has to impress the judges at Alabama Launchpad. The statewide business startup incubator will hold the final round of its 2023 competition here in Auburn on August 17.

Mahjouri-Samani’s company, NanoPrintek, is one of three local startups participating in the Alabama Launchpad final. The other two are VivoSphere, LLC, and Autonoma, Inc. Both NanoPrintek and VivoSphere are part of Auburn University’s New Venture Accelerator program.

NanoPrintek is competing in Alabama Launchpad’s concept phase competition. If he wins, Mahjouri-Samani will take home $25,000 in seed money and a whole lot of new support for his company.

“For me, it’s not about the money, it’s the access to a package of expertise,” Mahjouri-Samani said. “Very successful, very active people in the state are volunteering to help other businesses succeed. So I’m having access to those experiences. For me, that is one of the biggest values that I’m getting out of this.”

Mahjouri-Samani, an assistant professor in electrical engineering at Auburn, formed NanoPrintek in 2022. Instead of using traditional ink printing, he has created a dry print process that uses nanoparticles to create electrical components such as metals, ceramics, semiconductors, insulators, and composites.

The process allows him to print electrical components like sensors, batteries, capacitors, antennas, and solar cells among other items.

“This is a unique technology that we are leading with in the world. And then we are located here at Auburn, Alabama,” Mahjouri-Samani said. “This will create a new ecosystem, not only for the economy, but also for education and the workforce.”

Mahjouri-Samani said his technology is sustainable, supply chain resilient and eco-friendly. He added that it would allow him to print contamination free, multi-material electronics on demand.

All his machine needs is a source piece of material, say a gold ring. Put the ring in the printer, and it creates nanoparticles from the atoms in the ring. It then prints and sinters those particles onto any surface in real time. Mahjouri-Samani called his technology “groundbreaking.”

The assistant Auburn professor says he believes his process will not only disrupt the printing world, but also be invaluable to the Internet of Things (IoT.) For anything to connect to the IoT, it requires electronic components. Mahjouri-Samani is providing a cheaper, faster way to create those components.

“Electronics are the heartbeat of the current society and also the backbone of the next generation, the next industry 4.0” he said. “We are going to have Internet of Things. This means that every object will be made to be smart… If you have that capability of print, then you can print all these things. You can basically drive the Internet of Things.”

Mahjouri-Samani was able to start NanoPrintek with the help of New Venture Accelerator, located in the Research and Innovation Center at Auburn. New Venture is the university’s incubator for new business ideas. Mahjouri-Samani said they help people who want to transition their research onto commercialization.

“New Venture Accelerator started working with me,” he said. “They encouraged me to open this startup, and then push the technology towards commercialization and make Alabama one of the highest tech places on the earth.”

For more on Mahjouri-Samani’s work, visit nanoprintek.com