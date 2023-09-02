J&M Bookstore has seen many changes in the 70 years it’s been in downtown Auburn.

When college students began showing less interest in traditional books and more interest in digital ones, retired J&M Bookstore CEO Trey Johnston learned to adapt. They went from selling just textbooks to selling souvenirs as well. The store provides products such as t-shirts, outerwear, school supplies, tailgating items and much more.

“Most private stores like myself have sold their property and closed down, because of the books going away. It was such a big part of the business,” Johnston said. “We’ve been able to adapt and change. We’ve kept our art department, engineering and supplies as well — mostly souvenirs.”

In 1953, George Johnston and Paul Malone founded the bookstore. The beloved business at 115 South College St. plays a vital role in the Auburn game day experience. It can be found between the War Eagle Wall and Toomers Corner.

Johnston said Auburn has given them so much support throughout the years. They give back to the community in return.

“We have been supporting the university, the community, the public school system and the different philanthropies in the area for years,” Johnston said. “We certainly give back, because we have such a solid business all these years.” Johnston defines a good year based on how Auburn’s football season goes. Wins and losses can impact his bottom line. He recalls sales as far back as 1962.

“Those times when the football team didn’t do well, we sold more books,” Johnston said. “If the football team did well, we probably sold as many souvenirs.”

The business has changed dramatically in recent years. They went from 75 to 25 employees after closing their University Village location. Johnston retired four years ago and his younger brother, Skip Johnston, took over as the owner.

“Employees are the lifeline of the business,” Trey Johnston said. “We try to instill in the employee’s— not only family— you got to ask the customer if they need help. You got to greet them.”

The retired CEO said attitudes toward labor have changed since he’s been running J&M Book Store. He said often students now don’t need a job. Rather they’re just looking for something to do outside of class. He said it can make hiring difficult, especially for game days.

“First thing we have to ask when we go through the hiring process with a student at the university is ‘Will you work football Saturdays?’” Trey Johnston said. “I got to have boots on the ground. I got to have a lot of people in here.”

J&M Bookstore hasn’t seen as much financial success as it did in the early years, but the bookstore remains profitable. They sell more T-shirts than books now, but the customers still roll in.

He said it’s vital to tend to the customer and let them know how much they’re appreciated.

“Communication and servicing the customer is number one and instilling that in the employees,” Trey Johnston said. “You got to run upstairs, check on a t-shirt, check the size and do it cheerfully.”

The Johnston family has been putting in hard work for decades, and their support to the community will never go unnoticed.

-Former Opelika-Auburn News reporter Brionna McCall contributed to this report.