The Baxter announced Thursday morning that it’ll close its Opelika manufacturing plant in November, impacting nearly 500 employees.

The medical device manufacturer on Jeter Avenue produces dialyzers for dialysis treatment. Baxter will continue production through November and the last employees remain there through January.

“Baxter leadership emphasized that this outcome is not a reflection on the quality employees and business climate in Opelika, but was brought on by global market conditions that have impacted demand and overseas competition,” Opelika city officials said in a news release.

The company originated as Gambro Renal Products in 2005. Baxter International purchased it in 2012 and completed a $252 million facility expansion in 2014 that doubled the size of the plant. The overall capital investment of the plant exceeded $400 million, city officials said.

“We are very shocked and disappointed to hear that Baxter plans to close its Opelika facility,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said. “The City and our Economic Development team will be working closely with Baxter, the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Opelika Chamber, Southern Union and our other workforce partners to assist these employees in finding other careers here in our area.”

Economic Development Director Lori Huguley said the community will prevail despite the circumstances. The City of Opelika and the Opelika Economic Development team will work with state and nationwide contacts recruit other potential companies to create future opportunities for Opelika residents.

“This is a big blow to our community and definitely not news we expected to hear, but we know we have great companies in our area that will welcome the chance to meet and interview those who are looking for other careers here,” Huguley said.

