SmartWiz, a tax software company founded by five people with Auburn University’s Black alumni, has been making waves in the tech sector after receiving $150,000 in development funding from Google.

Bre Johnson, Olumuyiwa Aladebumoye, Tevin Harrel, Jordan Ward and Justin Robinson created the company to help minority and underserved businesses navigate the tax preparation landscape.

“We’re the Netflix of the tax industry,” Johnson said. “We’re coming in to completely disrupt the tax industry. We’re coming in to completely disrupt the way you imagined doing taxes and make it a lot easier for people to make money.”

SmartWiz is an all-in-one tax software product that uses artificial intelligence to help eliminate data entry while increasing efficiency and customer service. It uses AI to help people prepare their taxes and teaches people how to do taxes.

The company caught the attention of Google while participating in the Techstars business incubator in California earlier this year. Through connections made during their three months at Techstars, the five Auburn alumni learned about the Google for Startups Founders Fund.

Since it began in 2020, the Founders Fund has provided more than $45 million in financial support to Black and Latino startup companies.

“We said let’s believe in ourselves enough to say that if we put our business in front of Google that they will be willing to say, ‘You know what, I do want to partner,’” Johnson said. “Now, we have access to one of the world’s biggest companies to really help us build this thing out in a way that we didn’t even think imaginable.”

In addition to the $150,000 in funding, Johnson said they will now have access to Google’s artificial intelligence specialists, marketing department, and many other resources. They’ll be able to put their money towards improving the SmartWiz software and marketing as they continue to grow the company.

“Its just a super crazy opportunity for us to be able to connect with them on this level, to be able to have them to help us, and pour into us, and guide us along this journey,” Johnson said. “We’re just super excited about where our business is going to be this time next year just because of this opportunity.”

Since starting SmartWiz as Taxxwiz in 2018, the company has seen phenomenal growth. It’s caught the attention of several notable business incubators in that time. Since 2022, they have received development funding from Alabama Launchpad, Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition Prize, and Techstars.

Johnson, 27, said it was the Black Ambition prize that led them to join Techstars earlier this year.

That opportunity allowed the SmartWiz creators to connect with executives from Amazon, Facebook, Netflix and of course, Google. Johnson said those connections helped their company to scale their business at a much faster rate than they would have otherwise.

“It gave us the opportunity to say we can do it too,” she said. “It probably would have taken us three years to get access to some of the resources that we got in three months being a part of Techstars.”

Johnson earned her master’s in Information Systems from Auburn in 2018. She currently lives in Houston. She said her team founded SmartWiz as a tax preparation service when their CEO, Tevin Harrel, needed help with his father’s tax business. They pulled together their team, including Auburn native and 2015 Auburn grad, Olumuyiwa Aladebumoye.

“It’s a real blessing that we all went to Auburn,” Johnson said. “We’re all black grads at a predominantly white institution. We were in a situation where we had to think beyond the box, and we had to believe in ourselves early.”

Johnson said doing taxes was a way for them to make extra money as broke college students. But soon, her Aladebumoye, Harrel, Ward, and Robinson had more business than they could handle during the tax season. They began developing their tax software package to help make the tax preparation process go easier. It allowed them to spend more time on clients and less time on returns.

Johnson said SmartWiz is designed to help Black and Latino tax professionals streamline the tax preparation process and focus more on building their clientele as well.

Right now, the company is focused on providing their software for smaller tax preparation businesses. However, they plan to scale SmartWiz up to serve larger accounting firms as well.

“We were like, what does it look like to build our own system that will help us go a little bit faster, to be able to have more clients and spend less time per return,” Johnson said. “We’re a software company that also teaches the average everyday person how to do taxes and how they can have extra income every single year.”

SmartWiz is an IRS approved software company for doing taxes. Johnson said they are the only minority owned tax software company to have that designation.

For more on SmartWiz, visit smartwiz.io.