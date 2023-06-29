When Mya Bryant held a grand opening in Opelika in late May for her Crowned Hair and Beauty Salon on Ninth Street, she didn’t expect the amount of support she received.

The 20-year old businesswoman has already learned a lot in such a short time and left her mark on the community. She’s among several Black business owners in the Auburn-Opelika area who have become trailblazers for current and future generations.

“Everybody came showing out support,” Bryant said of her salon’s ribbon cutting in late May. “And it was just amazing. I never knew like everybody in the city would come out as much as they did. “

Bryant has been working toward this goal ever since she earned her national styling license at age 16. In 2022, she earned her master’s degree in cosmetology from the Rivertown School of Beauty, Barber, Skin Care and Nails in Columbus, Georgia. With the support of her family, Bryant was able to open the storefront in January.

The significance of opening the salon is not lost on Bryant. She sees as a major achievement in her life. She also recognizes what it represents considering the fact she’s a young female Black business owner in downtown Opelika.

‘God always has a plan’

“I never knew that I would have taken it a step further,” she said. “I thought I was just gonna be working in and out salons, but God always has a plan for everybody that has a future.”

Just up the road from Bryant’s salon is The Coffee Shop, a business Gleason Jones owned when she opened the shop in 2022. Joshua Dairen and his wife purchased the coffee shop Keema in April. Dairen and Keema were following the dream of their own, but they took a different path than Bryant.

The Human Bean coffee shop based in Colorado inspired the married couple to open their own coffee shop, but that dream was placed on the backburner for a bit so Dairen could continued his career in media relations. The couple eventually returned to Opelika and found The Coffee Shop on the market.

“We aren’t necessarily coffee aficionados or people who have been through the grind of coffee for years and years, but we are people, people. We love people, and we wanted to be able to bring something back to my hometown,” Dairen said. “So when this became available, we jumped on it, because we knew that this was our opportunity that we had kind of missed three years ago.”

Dairen knows what it means to have a shop of his own in Opelika. After only a few months at the helm, he is already feeling a response from the community. In looking to leave their mark on the business and downtown Opelika, the co-owners opted for a small rebrand: a new unicorn logo to christen the front door that customers will see every day.

“That’s more symbolic than anything. Because as black coffee shop owners, we are a unicorn in this space,” Dairen said. “You don’t see it really in Alabama, but you really don’t see it in the South as a whole. So coming to a place like Opelika and hoping that diversity is important. And then seeing that diversity is important, has been amazing.”

Dairen remains focused on perfecting his coffee craft, though he says latte art is still a work in progress. Still inspired by the Human Bean and other shops frequented by the couple, Dairen and Keema are still looking to bring that same sense of welcome and belonging into their shop.

Minority Business Council supports entrepreneurs

As he continues to leave his mark on The Coffee Shop, Dairen sees the work done by the Minority Business Council in the Opelika Chamber of Commerce as a sign that more businesses like his, like Bryant’s, are coming to the Opelika area.

“Programs like the Minority Business Council are important for people who look like me to see that there’s movement behind making sure that there’s representation. It’s not just in the city, but making sure that there’s representation in the amount of business owners that there are here,” Dairen said. “I think that it’s a very special thing that you don’t see reflected everywhere. That’s a very thoughtful initiative.”

Nicholas Armistead serves as living proof of Dairen’s hope and the Minority Business Council’s support. He serves as the co-chair and founding member of the Minority Business Council after building his own real estate agency —Armistead and Associates — from the ground up.

Keep hope alive

Like Darien, Armistead followed an unconventional path. After years as a marketing and membership manager for Sam’s Club, he and his wife went house hunting in the Auburn-Opelika area.

During the ensuing search, they had a really bad experience which drove Armistead to enter the real estate business and prevent others from being in the same situation. In starting from the ground up, Armistead saw a lot of problems that many Black business owners were facing at the time.

“I left my last career and got into real estate to help as many people and educate as many people as I could,” Armistead said. “One thing that I did see when I was doing it when I went to other minority businesses was a lack of community resources.”

He started his real estate business in 2018. He did not wait for the creation of the Minority Business Council to start having an impact on the community.

He operated initially on a smaller scale, in tandem with several minority businesses, to create a network and create the community that was lacking when he arrived.

Shortly after, he joined the board of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. From there he met with President and CEO Ali Rauch and the Minority Business Council was created soon after to address a lot of the issues that Armistead and Rauch saw, including a lack of guidance for young minority business owners.

“A lot of these business owners, they’re trailblazers. They’re probably first-generation business owners. No one in their family. None of their friends are doing this. They’re doing this on their own and they kind of feel like they’re on an island,” Armistead said. “So the minority business counselors are there to help you know, give them the support and kind of give them that guidance.”

The Minority Business Council has done just that, and Armistead sees the early stages of the program as an immediate success, from the scholarship fund to the guidance it provides for businesses as they get started.

Outside of his work with the Minority Business Council, Armistead also recognizes the importance of what his success represents. The advice and guidance that the Minority Business Council is able to provide has helped the community, but Armistead recognizes his own role as a trailblazer in this community and the example for anyone to follow.

“I can probably count on maybe two hands people that have reached out to me that feel like, ‘Okay, I see that he’s doing it and I feel like it can be done,’” Armistead said. ”If someone had an idea to be a coffee shop owner or a real estate business, they’re more prone to do that when they when they see another minority that is doing and that gives them that extra hope.”