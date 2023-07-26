Rumble, a new boxing-inspired workout studio that focuses on high intensity strength training and group focused workouts, opened its first Alabama location in Tiger Town in June.

Entrepreneurs Helena and Stephen Coates opened the business at 2528 Enterprise Drive, between Party City and the Flying Biscuit Café.

“We have a unique fitness modality to offer the community to get them excited about working out again,” the Coates said in a press release. “Everyone knows working out is not the easiest thing. But if you can throw people into an environment where the lights drop and the music hits just right, coupled with an effective training program, that makes it a whole lot easier.”

The franchise has attracted multiple celebrities to its classes since it first opened in New York in 2017. They have listed well known names like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, David Beckham and Kevin Hart as just a few of their customers.

The exercise studio uses a combination of boxing against water filled tear drop bags and music to create high intensity strength training circuits. Workouts are made up of 45-minute, 10-round, group fitness routines.

Each of the 10 rounds is made up of a popular song to work out to complete with flashing lights. Helena Coates said the class takes on a night club like atmosphere. Each class is led by an instructor that practices with you.

Half of the class is spent learning boxing skills and drills and working out with the bags. The instructor teaches you what they call “the six punches” during the workout.

Those punches are the jab, the cross, the front and back hooks, and the front and back upper cuts.

The other half of the class is spent on resistance weight and strength training.

“There’s really no other work out like this in the area,” Helena Coates said. “By the time you finish your workout, it is absolutely a full body workout. You get your hit training, you also get your strength training and really learning some of the mechanics behind the boxing moves.”

Coates said all fitness levels are welcome and work out together. One of the company’s mottos is “10 rounds, 2 fists, zero experience necessary.”

While Coates lives in Columbus, she said the “vibe of the Auburn community” excited her and her husband about opening a Rumble franchise here.

Rumble was co-founded in New York by Noah Neiman of Bravo’s Work Out New York; Anthony DiMarco, a 13-time Ironman and former Managing Director at Google; Eugene Remm of Catch Hospitality Group; and Andy Stenzler of Cosí, and Kidville.

The company has grown to over 60 locations across the country spanning from Anchorage AK to Miami FL.

For more on costs and schedules, visit Rumble Auburn’s website.