The Burlington department store will open a new Opelika location in Tiger Town.

Burlington has put up a “coming soon” sign in the widow of the building between Khol’s department store and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Burlington, which can be expected to open in a few months, will replace the Bed Bath & Beyond department store that closed in February.

“We are thrilled to open in the Opelika, Alabama, community this fall and offer residents everyday low prices on a wide assortment of brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Burlington public relations account coordinator Charise Lewis. “We look forward to opening this brand new location and bringing great bargains and job opportunities to the local community.”

Lewis said more information will be released as Burlington gets closer to its grand opening.