Cheers on the corner will return to downtown Auburn on Friday and this year’s event will be bigger than ever.

Set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, this wine tasting event will have 25 stops this year with plenty of food and drink options for ticket holders. People of all ages are welcome to attend the event, but you must be 21 or older to purchase a ticket for the wine and food trail.

New drink options have been added to this year’s wine trail including craft beer and cocktails. It will also feature new businesses, like the Saloon, Tavern on the Traxs, and Session.

“In the past it’s always been known as a food and wine event, but over the years we’ve added a lot more than just wine,” downtown coordinator Jessica Kohn said. “We’ve got a lot of different things available, so you’re 100% going to get your money’s worth on this ticket.”

Cheers on the Corner is the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association’s largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the event help ADMA to put on free events such as concerts throughout football season and the annual downtown Christmas Parade.

During Cheers on the Corner, an entertainment district will be set up in downtown Auburn. Participants will be able to walk freely throughout the downtown area with their drinks and food.

Auburn City Councilman Sonny Mormon mentioned the event at a recent council session.

“It is their biggest fundraiser of the year,” Mormon said. “Our streets will be full of people. It’s not about drinking, its all about the cheer.”

The event is open to the public, but you must purchase a ticket to participate in wine trail. Ticket holders will receive a wrist band and a souvenir wine glass and can try food and drinks from each of the 25 stops on this year’s trail.

“You get to go to the different stops and at each stop you’re going to get a beverage sample paired with a small bite,” Kohn said. “This is actually going to be the most stops we’ve ever had.”

The 25 businesses participating this year are a mix of retailers, restaurants, and bars. While several bars and restaurants will have their own drink and food pairings, several retailers will also host restaurants where people can try samples.

Tickets are available now for $45, but will be $50 the day of the event. Ticket holders can check in early this year at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church at 136 E. Magnolia Ave. There will be vendors, artists, and yard games set up during the event as well. Front Seven will also perform.

“Even if you don’t purchase a ticket to Cheers on the Corner, but you want to come downtown, you can still purchase a beverage and walk around with it,” Kohn said. “This is also a great time to get some shopping done because it happens to also be tax free weekend in the state of Alabama!”

To purchase tickets, visit https://downtownauburnonline.com/cheers.