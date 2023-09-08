The Auburn City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday night that brings Herring Development one step closer to building Rockhouse Farms, a 12-house property.

Council members approved an agreement with the Creekwood Development Homeowners Association and Herring Development that will allow Bridlewood Drive to become a public road. Expected to undergo $165,000 in renovations, Bridlewood Drive connects the Creekwood subdivision to Shelton Mill Road.

“We are in essence ensuring that this road can be brought up to city standard. Then therefore —once it has and is — it will become a city road,” said councilwoman Beth Witten, who represents Ward 3.

Councilman Max Coblentz of Ward 7 abstained from the vote. Three council members voted against the agreement.

Herring Development owns the land Bridlewood Drive crosses. The development company will upgrade the 1,050-foot road across their property. The city and the CDHA are essentially paying Herring Development to update Bridlewood Drive to modern public road standards. The homeowners association will contribute $100,000 and the city will pay the remainder of the cost.

Additionally, Herring Development plans to build 12 houses on the property. The new neighborhood will be called Rockhouse Farms. Land plots are expected to be five to six acres.

The CDHA has put $43,000 into repairing Bridlewood Drive since it was first privatized. The road is currently one lane with broken pavement and a deep culvert on the north side.

Some shared concerns about the agreement

Council members Kelley Griswold, Connie Fitch Taylor and Bob Parsons shared concerns about the decision.

Griswold doesn’t believe Auburn taxpayers should fund the private road. He noted the road’s private classification and how it had been the CDHA’s responsibility since 1992.

“Auburn citizens should not be placed in a position where they’re funding an HOA, or pay for a private road whatsoever in my opinion,” Griswold said. “If the developer and the HOA want to have a separate agreement between the two of them to jointly fund this road, I’m all for that. That’s where it belongs, not coming out of the city funds.”

Taylor shared concerns about how the city goes about picking and choosing projects. She said there were private roads in her ward that the city could not fund.

“I just don’t agree that we should pick and choose the roads —when they’re private — we should assist with and those that we should not assist with,” she said.

Witten agreed with the deal wholeheartedly. She said the homeowners association voices concerns to her in 2021.

Witten accused the city of causing the current issue with the road. Due to land acquisitions over the years, the Creekwood property is now in the Auburn City limits while still being virtually landlocked inside the county. Bridlewood Drive is the neighborhood’s only connection to the rest of the city.

“I think this is a great solution to solve a problem that we, as a city, allowed to happen 30 something years ago,” Witten said.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said the issue was an “unusual situation” that called for “an unusual solution.” He said the agreement was a collaborative partnership between the city, the CDHA and Herring Development to help solve that problem.