With the 2023 Auburn football season kicking off on Saturday, many sports fans might wonder what new businesses have come to the Plains since last season.

Downtown is looking a bit different nowadays with new bars, restaurants and shops popping up. There are plenty places to check out before and after the game. Here are some of the new spots that have opened around Toomer’s Corner since last fall as well as details about the popular Buc-ee’s gas station off Interstate-85.

New Auburn restaurants and bars

The Plains Taproom, Auburn’s first self-pour bar, opened in February. This family-friendly establishment at 200 West Glenn Ave. Suite 200 features 40 taps with a selection of craft beer, cider, wine, seltzer and cocktails. They offer live music on the weekends.

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint opened a new location at 160 North College St. The new chain restaurant, which opened in July, has what Jack Brown’s manager Chris Clevenger described as a dive bar type feel. They have over 120 different beers and serve 15 different hamburgers.

New Realm Brewing Company is Auburn’s first microbrewery. Located in the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Center, the brewery is part business, part classroom where Auburn University students learn the art of brewing. New Realm features nine draft beers, six of which are brewed in house. There is also an open area outside to watch the Tigers on game day. New Realm opened in August at 207 S. College St.

The Saloon opened this past March in the former Tacorita location. This bar takes a Tex-Mex lean and offers SEC-inspired food items so Auburn fans can “devour the competition.” They also offer a large variety of customizable frozen drinks and daiquiris in both alcoholic and nonalcoholic varieties. “We’re not trying to reinvent what Tacorita was. We’re trying to make this a new thing, make it our own thing,” said Saloon manager, Jonathan Hart. The Saloon is located at 138 N College St.

Staks Pancake Kitchen is a brunch concept brought to downtown Auburn by the owners of the Collegiate Hotel. The restaurant opened in May and offers pancakes, French toast, biscuits, salads, wraps, burgers and more. The restaurant is only open mornings and early afternoons, so stop by before the game. Staks Pancake Kitchen is located at 145 E Magnolia Ave.

Mochiatsu is a Korean corn dog and doughnut restaurant located in the former downtown Good Karma location. They are also known for their Boba tea. The Auburn location is the chain’s first in Alabama. The business is located at 132 N College St.

New Auburn stores

Rusty Barrel Cigars and Liquors was opened last February by the owners of the Tavern on the Traxs. While this liquor store carries more standard fares, they also sell more scarce finds like Eagle Rare and Buffalo Trace. Rusty Barrel Cigars and Liquors is located at 200 West Glenn Ave. Suite 500.

Target opened its first Auburn location in July. The 19,000 square-foot store at 129 North College St. takes up the bottom floor of the Godbold building in between Five Guys and the Wright Street Parking Deck, just steps from Toomer’s Corner. The small format store features a mix of groceries, clothing, home goods and electronics.

Buc-ee’s is a must-stop-and-gas-up for Auburn fans. The beavers opened at exit 50 off Interstate-85 in April. The new 53,000 square-foot gas station is known for its multitude of gas pumps, record holding bathrooms and fresh brisket sandwiches.

Did we miss something that’s come to Auburn since last year’s football season? Contact John West at jwest@oanow.com