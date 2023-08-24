City officials will move forward with their plan to spend $3 million in federal appropriation funds to expand a center at Auburn university that supports startups.

Construction crews will build new facilities for manufacturing and tech fields at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries. The Auburn City Council approved the Auburn Industrial Development Board as a subrecipient of the federal funding during their Aug. 15 meeting.

Congressman Mike Rogers requested the funding for the project. Congress approved it on March 15, 2022, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act. He helped bring the funding together.

“We thank Congressman Rogers for all his help and support for the City of Auburn,” Mayor Ron Anders said.

The city of Auburn accepted the funds on Feb. 7 and received the grant in May. Now the city can move ahead with constructing a new two-story 6,000-square-foot-space for ACDI.

The building will hold space for a facility with classrooms and training rooms that can hold 75-100 people. The Auburn Economic Development Department will also be housed in the building.

Building the new facility is part of a five-part growth phase plan for ACDI. Additional phases will include Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems training in machining, automation and metrology; installing new tool and die training equipment; and an outreach campaign to help educate students about advanced manufacturing fields.

The ACDI Business Center Complex serves as “a comprehensive center for business innovation and training in areas needed by our pioneering startups and industry,” according to the city.

ACDI currently provides startups with incubator space and houses the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center. The facility helps develop new skills for Auburn’s existing industries.

