College students will have a chance to learn the brewery business first-hand when Auburn University opens its new craft brewery on Friday.

Housed in the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, New Realm will serve as both a business and teaching lab, much like the Laurel Hotel and 1856.

“Yes, we're here selling beer on the campus, but we are so intertwined with the university. It's not just New Realm here. It's also the College of Human Sciences," said Drew Kostic, who completed AU's Brewing Science and Operations graduate certification program in 2017.

Rane Culinary Science Center is open to the public, but only those 21 and older can touch the alcohol.

New Realm was given the all clear to open in Auburn after the city council approved it's alcohol license last week. The city had to amend its code to allow the brewer a manufacturer's license before it could open.

The facility will benefit students in the Brewing Science and Operations program.

Kostic will act as general manager, head brewer and affiliate professor at New Realm. He said the new on campus facility will give students an education and an opportunity to work while creating the next generation of breweries.

Auburn offers two brewing programs. The school’s Graduate Certificate Program helps students enter the malting, brewing, and distilling industries. The Master of Science Program prepares students to enter the craft brewing industry.

New Realm at AU will offer nine draft beers. Six of those will be brewed in house. Kostic said there will be a variety of canned beers available as well.

New Realm opened it's first location in Atlanta in 2018. They also have locations in Virginia Beach and Charleston. Choosing to open at Auburn University, however, presented a different opportunity for the brand outside of traditional brewery venues.

“New Realm saw the opportunity to do something entirely brand new,” Kostic said. “This is a unique opportunity separate from opening up a brew pub in downtown Opelika. We are connected to the school. There is a constant back and forth between us and the school in terms of education, prepping students for the real world, and in terms of shear fun.”

Kostic said he expects things to get busy once football season begins on Sept 2. He plans to have space on the lawn in front of New Realm for people to watch Auburn play on game day.

“My goal is to develop a tradition,” Kostic said. “If you can’t go to an away game to see the team live, this is your home stadium. Come here. We’re all cheering together and watching it together.”