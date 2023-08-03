Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday to make changes to the city ordinance on alcohol beverages that will allow Auburn University to open a new brewery in its Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center.

The university can open the New Realm Brewing Company if it pays an annual $1,500 manufacturing license fee to the city. The council voted unanimously to amend city ordinance to allow for the manufacturing license.

Auburn City Manager Meagan McGowen Crouch said there had always been a spot designated in the Rane Center for a brewery. The university said last summer that a microbrewery and tasting room was expected to open this past March.

During its discussion Tuesday night, the city council did not directly say whether other breweries would be allowed in the city yet.

“It’s something that’s still new to us,” McGowen Crouch said. “I would suggest that we will actually further address this from a planning side as we take a harder look… This is a license category defined by the state and when applying for it, the state ABC board decided this is the category that it falls under.”

Kevin Howard, the commercial development director for the City of Auburn, said brewery use is not currently defined in the city zoning ordinance. He added it was something the city could look at in the future.

“In this case with it being on university property, our zoning ordinance doesn’t apply in that regard,” Howard said.

David Dorton, Auburn’s director of public affairs said anyone can open a brewery in the city. They must apply and meet the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Council’s requirements for a manufacturer’s license, and meet City of Auburn zoning requirements and “other criteria.” If the city council approves a manufacturer’s license, the ABC board will then issue that license.

The new manufacturer-type license will allow people to purchase and take alcoholic products off the Rane Center property.

“The intention is, yes, to allow individuals to take growlers, and possibly cans and crowlers off premises for consumption at home,” said Drew Kostic, head brewer and general manager of New Realm. “The primary purpose of this facility is for consumption on facility grounds, as well as for a teaching purpose.”

New Realm will be at 207 S. College St. in the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. It is just the latest business/teaching opportunity to be added to the center.

1856, Hey Day Market, the Laurel Hotel and Thrive Here Coffee also have homes in the culinary center.

New Realm was started in 2016 and has its flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta. It also has locations in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina.