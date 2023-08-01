Heisman Trophy winner and Auburn football legend Bo Jackson has partnered with Graduate Hotels to open a new coffee shop in downtown Auburn, the company announced on Monday.

Expected to open in 2024, Bo Jackson’s Beans will be housed in the Graduate Hotel that’s undergoing construction at 202 West Magnolia Ave. Details about the shop haven’t been released, but the hotel CEO said they’re looking for it to capture Jackson’s “incredible story and spirit.”

“I have always pushed myself to be the best at everything I do while focusing on initiatives that deliver a positive impact,” Jackson said. “Bo Jackson’s Beans will be an extension of this mission. I am excited to be partnering with Graduate Hotels to create a unique and welcoming space that helps me give back to the incredible community that gave me so much.”

Ben Weprin, the founder and CEO of Graduate Hotels, said he’s always wanted to work with Jackson.

“To say I’m a fan of Bo Jackson is a huge understatement. Since long before we added Graduate Auburn to the portfolio, I was determined to find a way to partner with him,” Weprin said. “We approached Bo’s team with the idea for a partnership with the hope he would trust us to deliver an inspired concept that captures his incredible story and spirit.”

The Graduate Auburn will be built as a five-story hotel with 177 keys, a rooftop, on-site parking and over 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space. It will be directly across the street from Auburn University, where the Anders Bookstore was located before it closed in March 2022 to make way for the hotel.

Graduate Auburn, which is scheduled to open in 2024, will be the 38th Graduate Hotel across the U.S. and U.K. Each location is located in a city featuring a major university, such as Athens, Georgia, and Oxford, Mississippi.

“We’re all about recognizing the people and stories that are the fabric of each Graduate community, and you can’t talk about Auburn without Bo Jackson,” Weprin said. “Bo is a real-life superhero who epitomizes hard work, passion and the dream-chaser attitude that we celebrate so wholeheartedly. We’re honored to partner with him in the place where his legendary career began.”

The collaboration between Graduate Hotels and Jackson will not be the first time the company has turned to a local football star. Its Knoxville location has an existing partnership with Tennessee Volunteer legend and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Manning helped open Saloon 16.