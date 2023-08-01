After 34 years of operation under the Gulledge name, Tuesday will mark the beginning of a new era at Byron’s Smokehouse.

The Auburn breakfast and barbecue restaurant has been has been sold by the Gulledge family to Kevin and Julie Tudhope, the owners of the Baumhower’s Victory Grille at 2353 Bent Creek Road.

“We did feel like we got a lot of experience when we did the Baumhower’s thing. So we’re looking to kind of catapult that with Byron’s and be able to give back to the community that I grew up in,” Kevin Tudhope said.

Many fans of Byron’s will recognize the Tudhope name from their businesses across the Auburn-Opelika area. After a long career as an investment banker, Kevin Tudhope wanted a change and in 2014 he purchased his first UPS franchise.

It evolved into a fully-fledged family business that includes a UPS Store in Tigertown his son and daughter run, a new UPS Store coming to the Auburn Bank downtown, Equity Investment Mortgage and Baumhower’s.

With Byron’s Smokehouse being a staple for Auburn families and graduates, including his own, Kevin Tudhope saw the opportunity to bring another successful business into the fold. He acknowledges the fear of change that comes when a local business changes ownership.

“A lot of businesses get taken over by other entities and a lot of them fail, because they lose that personal touch or that hometown feel,” he said. “We don’t really intend to change that. We want to be the downhome, Auburn barbecue restaurant.”

Tudhope said the menu that has helped Byron’s grow throughout the years will stay the same. The purchase of the business came after the Gulledges were forced to limit the hours of operations earlier this spring after several months of challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of it is being able to help friends, like Glenn and Stephanie, transition into their retirement, and be able to lift up a brand that they’ve spent 34 years building and that I think I can help solidify going into the next 20 or 30 years,” Kevin Tudhope said.

While the Tudhopes officially take over onTuesday, the new era at Byron’s truly begins on Aug. 8 when lunch will return to the famous barbecue joint. The changes are not stopping there. On Aug. 13, the business will be open on a Sunday for the first time.

Kevin Tudhope said customers can still expect to find Glenn Gulledge in the front as he plans to remain involved as the face of the business. He is also bringing in his brother, Brian, who moved back to Auburn from Charleston and former Baumhower’s employee Matt Ventimiglia to be Co-GMs.

“It’s more about we than it is me. I wouldn’t be anywhere without the leaders that I have leading each one of my businesses,” Kevin Tudhope said. “The existing guys that we are keeping over there that had been running Byron’s this whole time. It’s about the new ones that we’ll hire. But that’s the heartbeat of these businesses.”