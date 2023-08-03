A new electric vehicle battery component manufacturer is making plans to invest $14 million in Auburn and bring 30 new jobs to the community.

INICS Battery Solution (IBS) was approved by the Auburn City Council on Tuesday night to come to Auburn Technology Park West. The new factory will build on property at 2585 Innovation Drive in Auburn across from Seohan Auto.

The South Korea-based manufacturer creates thermal batteries and safety materials. It supplies parts for car manufacturers including Hyundai, Mobis and Kia, as well as battery suppliers.

IBS expects to begin construction on the new plant this fall and open sometime during the second half of 2024. The city said it expects IBS to promote trade and commerce in both Auburn and across the state.

“We’re excited to welcome IBS to the growing base of manufacturers producing components for electric vehicles here in Auburn,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said in a news release. “As more EV battery facilities are established in the Southeast, related suppliers are looking to localize their production processes.”

IBS is an award-winning company in South Korea. It’s been recognized as a “small giant” by the Korean Ministry of Employment and Labor, according to the news release.

IBS CEO Jongbum Kim said he was excited to further the electric vehicle industry in Auburn.

“We look forward to becoming a good community partner and will create quality jobs for hard-working and passionate individuals,” Kim said.