The chain with over 70 restaurants across the southeast will be hosting a grand opening at a new downtown Opelika location on July 31, the franchise announced on its Facebook page. The newest iteration of the pizza chain will be occupying the building located at 704 First Ave., which previously housed the Motorsports Engineering.

The first indication of Mr. Gattis Pizza opening came from a sign posted at the 704 First Ave. location in 2021. In the past, Mr. Gattis Pizza has occupied at least two locations in the Auburn area. One location was at South Gay Street and the other was on Opelika Road, across from the Auburn Mall. In September of 1964, James Eure opened “The Pizza Place” in Stephenville, Texas. Just five years later Eure and his wife moved to Austin and he opened the first Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, as a tribute to his wife’s maiden name. Since 1969, the company has grown into over 70 locations, with the headquarters still in Austin.