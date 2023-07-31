Kurt Hayley remembers spending most of his teenage years in the old Mr. Gatti’s Pizza restaurant on Gay Street.

Born and raised in the Auburn-Opelika area, he “grew up on the brand” and went there two to three times a week. The Gay Street location closed on Dec. 19, which happens to be his birthday.

Hayley has a lot of nostalgia for the restaurant he spent so much time in. He will bring some of that with him as the franchise owner of the new Mr. Gatti’s Pizza and Tavern in downtown Opelika.

“I love creating jobs in Lee County. I’ve been born and raised here for 40 years. I’m a product of all these people in the community,” said Hayley, who’s also a real estate agent. “I wouldn’t open this anywhere else to start but here. I think it’s the perfect spot.”

The chain, which was established in 1969, hit a major obstacle when parent company Sovrano LLC filed for bankruptcy in 2019. Mr. Gatti’s took this as an opportunity to restructure. That is when Hayley reached out to the company about bringing the franchise back to Lee County.

Hayley said restructuring with new owners will benefit the business as a whole and bring something new to the table.

“The guys that run it now have a huge background in growing the brand, and that’s probably the biggest change,” Hayley said.

The new location will have its official opening on July 31. During the week of July 23, the restaurant was open to friends and family. During the soft opening, Hayley has greeted customers and delivered pizzas around the downtown area to show people that Mr. Gatti’s has returned.

The business has been around for over 50 years, and the menu — primarily the style of the pizza — remains the same.

“They’re smart enough where they’re keeping everything the same as it’s been since, you know, it was founded in 1969,” Hayley said of the owners. “The food is totally nostalgia. You’ll remember everything about it when you eat it.”

Since the Gay Street location closed, the business has added chicken wings that are baked in the pizza oven. It’s a dish Hayley highly recommends.

The new restaurant is part of the continued revitalization of the older buildings in downtown Opelika. Hayley also sees an opportunity for Mr. Gatti’s Pizza to be a part of the growing community in that area.

“I think good food connects people, and I think there’s nothing like that,” Hayley said. “We can let people know what Lee County is, which is a very welcoming and friendly place to be. I think the brand shows that. I think it’s a perfect complement.”

The franchise’s expansion in to Alabama will not be limited to downtown Opelika. A Dadeville location is on track to open in one month, Haley said. The business also purchased a space behind the Jim N Nicks restaurant on South College Street with plans to open an Auburn location.