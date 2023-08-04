A change is coming to Country’s Barbecue in Auburn as the long-time restaurant prepares to build a new 5,700-square-foot building with a drive-thru.

Country’s Barbecue is making plans to build the replacement restaurant on the same property as its current building at 1021 Opelika Road. The current restaurant will remain open until the new building is completed. The company is investing approximately $3.17 million dollars into the new development. The new restaurant is expected to employ 55 people when it opens.

The Auburn City Council voted Tuesday to allow Country’s Barbecue owner, Larry Wilson, to move forward with development on the new building.

“We do appreciate Mr. Wilson. He’s been there a long time,” said Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch. “The new building, I think, will be quite improved.”

No time frame has been given on when construction will begin on the new building or when it will open.

Wilson is entering into a commercial agreement with the city for the development of his property. The City of Auburn offers contracts that allow tax rebates for business owners if they improve the architecture on their businesses.

While the new Country’s Barbecue project is expected to cost $3.17 million, the city will rebate the business up to $30,000 per year on sales tax, up to 10 years. That will allow a tax rebate of up to $300,000.

The city offered the sales tax rebate as part of a redevelopment plan for Opelika Road. It’s meant to encourage business owners to either redevelop or improve architecture on their businesses while spurring further economic growth in the city.

McGowen Crouch said Wilson had been talking to the city about updating his property since the redevelopment program began in 2011.

“We appreciate (Larry Wilson’s) continued support of our community and his reinvestment in his business,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “We’re proud as a city to support that with this commercial development agreement.”