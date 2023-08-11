After 10 years, the Niffer’s at the Tracks restaurant in downtown Opelika has decided to permanently closes their doors.

Individuals with the business took to Facebook Friday afternoon to announce the decision, which comes five months after the restaurant closed in March due to storm damage.

“The damage to the building was simply too much to repair to a level that would allow us to serve you the way we have been,” the business announced on Facebook Friday afternoon. “We’re extremely thankful for your support and well wishes...”

They went on to invite the public to dine, carry-out and cater from their Niffer’s Place restaurants in Auburn and Lake Martin. Those locations remain open for business.

Representatives with the business thanked customers for “10 great years.”

Niffer’s received plenty of love from its customers online Friday after it announced it was closing the Opelika location. The restaurant reiterated they were “bummed about it,” but “loved all our customers.”

The Opelika Fire Department responded to Niffer’s at the Tracks on March 27 after the back side of the building’s roof fell in.

The roof collapsed after a severe storm blew through the Auburn-Opelika region the night before.

Niffer’s manager Brian Payne said they closed the restaurant at 5:30 p.m. the night before and found the damage that morning. No one was in the building at the time of the collapse. Initially, Payne believed they would be able to make repairs. Since then, they’ve come to the conclusion that’s not the case.

Auburn University alumna and former swimmer Keely Beasecker opened the first Niffer’s Place in Auburn in 1991. She eventually expanded the business to include both the Opelika and Lake Martin locations.