The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will award six minority-owned business scholarships and $35,000 in small business grants Wednesday afternoon at Opelika Main Street Inc.

The winners will be announced at a 5 p.m. press conference at 108 South Eighth St. Grants worth up to $5,000 will go to 10 local businesses with 10 employees or fewer.

“Some of our applicants needed to make repairs to their physical buildings,” said Ali Rauch, the president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. “Other ones wanted to provide maybe a new service or a new avenue of business to offer to their customers. So it could certainly be a major impact for the businesses that applied.”

Of the $35,000 being awarded, Main Street Opelika will provide $10,000 for two minority-owned businesses. Rauch said those grants will help low-income, minority-owned businesses specifically.

Additionally, six local minority-owned businesses will receive scholarships for a one-year membership with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce thanks to the Minority-Owned Business Council.

Rauch said local businesses can choose to sponsor a minority-owned business through the Chamber of Commerce. They then provide the scholarships by funding the year-long membership awarded to scholarship recipients. Those businesses are paired up with a mentor and receive all the benefits of being a part of the Chamber of Commerce.

“We realized that many minority-owned businesses would get a lot of value and benefit from being a part of the chamber, but perhaps didn’t have the revenue stream to be able to afford their first-year membership,” Rauch said. “It’s just a really great program. This is the most scholarships that we’ve handed out at any one time so we’re excited to do it.”

The Opelika Chamber’s Minority-Owned Business Council is made up of men and women who cover a spectrum of minority status and serve as business owners and representatives in the community.

For more than 80 years, the Opelika Chamber has worked to strengthen the community as the champion of business by building bridges, cultivating community and elevating business in order to achieve excellence. The group represents over 900 businesses and 20,000 employees in the region. It’s one of only three 5-star accredited chambers in the state, according to the organization.