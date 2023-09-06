A new Korean restaurant that "Shark Tank" featured on its reality show will open a new restaurant in Auburn.

Cupbop Koren BBQ in a Cup was approved for an alcohol license at Tuesday night’s Auburn City Council meeting. It has yet to be publicly announced when the restaurant will open, but construction has begun at 203 Opelika Road Unit B and C — next to Well Red.

In 2022, Cupbop Founders Jung Song and Dok Kwon made a name for themselves when they appeared on Season 13 of Shark Tank, a popular reality show in which wealthy investors valuate startups who pitch for funding. The two presented their company as a unique, healthy and fun Asian food concept.

The restaurant serves bowls of Korean barbeque, vegetables, rice and noodles.

“Its not only about the food,” Jung Song said on Shark Tank. “We want to give a really good experience with our customers. We high five all the time. We’re hugging. We’re dancing together. Korean people are the party people!”

Mark Cuban picked up the business with a deal worth $1 million in equity at 5%.

Jung Song and Dok Kwon have grown their company from a single food truck in Salt Lake City Utah to an international fast casual food chain. K Cupbop has locations in Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, as well as over 100 locations in Indonesia.

K Cupbop will be the second the Shark Tank featured business to open in Auburn. The Yard Milkshake Bar also appeared on the show in 2019 and opened its Auburn location in June 2022.

Auburn City Council also granted alcohol licenses to Café Devall, Conquistador Restaurant and Tiger Spirits and Tobacco during that same meeting.